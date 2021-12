One of the fun things I used to be a part of in high school was the bowling team, LOVED IT! there was something so fun about hanging out with the crew, bowling, and having a good time. I think we came in 3rd This could be your chance, to own a piece of history, I know some bowlers who love to have a part of The Cove, built back in 1958 and opened in 1960, all over the internet it is reported that to have been the inspiration for the bowling alley that served as the main setting for “The Big Lebowski,” the 1998 film.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO