ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Teases ‘Little Hints’ Fans Will Learn About Josh’s Family

By Keeli Parkey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdkQT_0d7KkMts00

So far, only eight episodes of “CSI: Vegas” have aired on CBS. And for most of the new characters in the “CSI” universe, this isn’t a lot of time to really get into their backgrounds. We know a little about them, but we don’t know a lot.

Well, according to one star of the new series, fans are going to learn more about his character before this first season comes to an end.

That star is Matt Lauria. He is most famous for his roles in “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.” He plays Joshua Folsom in “CSI: Vegas.” The actor said that fans should expect to get some of his character’s family background in upcoming episodes during a recent interview with TV Insider.

At this point in the show, not much is known about Folsom. As Lauria pointed out, Folsom’s family wasn’t mentioned until the seventh episode. In that episode, viewers discovered that Folsom’s mother was ill. Viewers also found out that Folsom’s until was in prison. Learning these details is a sign that Folsom is beginning to share more with his coworkers, according to the actor.

“So I think Josh is beginning to open up to expose himself a little more and extend himself a little bit more in a way that he normally wouldn’t,” Matt Lauria explained.

Apparently, Folsom’s uncle is not the only criminal in this investigator’s family. This is something Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), his boss, and Folsom have apparently discussed. She described him as different from those members of his family.

“Yeah, it’s a great example, bringing up to Max, look at my family tree. Josh is a really interesting guy because he comes from and he knows criminality,” the “CSI: Vegas” star also said.

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Matt Lauria Said His Character Has ‘Street Smarts’ Because of His Background

Having such a background has helped Joshua Folsom do his job as a CSI. This also helps define who the character is, according to the actor.

“He’s been involved with, I think, criminality as a kid, as a teenager, getting involved in things that are not expressly legal. And so he knows the game and knows the people and the personalities and knows he’s got the street smarts. So it’s one of the major influences, core influences on who Josh is and will always be there,” Matt Lauria added.

So far, details about Folsom’s family have most been briefly mentioned. Fans need to keep an eye out for what Lauria described as “little hints.”

“There’s little hints peppered in, and it goes back to the 3D-printed swords in the video game episode where it’s little subtle things of like, I can’t believe this guy’s mom would sell him out. Remember we go to the mom’s house and she lets us search the property without a warrant, and I’m like, can’t believe she let us do this without a warrant. It gives you a little color of, where I’m from, you don’t sell out your family. There’s just little things peppered in there,” Lauria also said.

“CSI: Vegas” airs on CBS at 10 p.m. (Eastern) and 9 p.m. (Central) on Wednesdays. There are only two episodes remaining this season. According to IMDb, the final two episodes will air on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Mandeep Dhillon Opens Up About Career Path She Wish She Took

Although she’s now starring on CBS’ new series CSI: Vegas, Mandeep Dhillon admits she has another career in mind besides acting. During her recent interview with Hollywood Life, the CSI: Vegas actress declared that while her character, Allie Rajan, is very into science, she herself is the complete opposite. “I’m not intelligent when it comes to science. I wasn’t in science in school and I wish I was. Because I wanted to be an astronaut at one point. But I had to be good at science for that.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Previews ‘All Hands’ Situation To Get Involved in the Case

“CSI: Vegas” has been putting the lab at stake for the entirety of season one, and now every CSI needs to come together to help save it. Things are getting desperate for the team, and they’re going to have to work with each other if they want to keep their jobs at the lab. So far, Sara and Grissom haven’t really interacted with Folsom or Allie for any significant amount of time; but it looks like now they’re going to have to get comfortable with each other real quick.
TV SERIES
crowrivermedia.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Matt Lauria on Josh & Allie: ‘He Takes a Few More Risks to See What’s There’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 8 “Pipe Cleaner.”]. Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) may have been demoted and suspended from the Crime Lab, but she could have still found the break they need in the season-long case to prove Anson Wix (Jamie McShane) is the one behind framing David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for evidence tampering.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lauria
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Star Matt Lauria Discusses the Many Mysteries of Josh Folsom

We've loved watching Matt Lauria since he appeared as Luke Cafferty on Friday Night Lights. His career took off from then, and he's starred in numerous series since, including Parenthood, Kingdom, Tell Me a Story, and even the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Currently, Lauria stars as criminologist Josh Folsom,...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why CSI: Vegas Still Isn't Done With Max Despite Her Suspension

The stakes are getting higher and higher on CSI: Vegas as the first season quickly approaches its finale, which should decide Hodges’ fate after being framed. The team now has sleazy attorney Anson Wix in their sights as the likely culprit, and Wix struck a blow against them by pulling strings and getting Max suspended from her job. She’ll no longer be able to function as the kind of ally to Sara and Grissom as she was before, but according to one star, the show isn’t done with Max’s story.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Mandeep Dhillon Talks Allie and Josh’s Will-They-or-Won’t-They Relationship

Allie Rajan and Josh Folsom have been teasing a sweet little office romance on “CSI: Vegas” since nearly day one. They flirt constantly, and always seem to be by each other’s side. At first, it seemed like they may have a buddy cop type of relationship, but almost immediately, they gravitated towards one another and created a will-they-won’t-they dynamic to rival Sara and Grissom’s from the original series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi#Tv Insider#Teases#Cbs
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Says ‘We’re Running Out of Season’ To Solve the Case

“CSI: Vegas” is now only two episodes away from its finale. Currently, it hasn’t been renewed for a second season, but there’s also no news that it’s been canceled. No news is good news, right? But, what about this Hodges case storyline? Is there enough time to see it to its completion, or is “CSI: Vegas” planning on leaving us with a cliffhanger, bringing the story over into a second season?
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

CSI: Vegas Review: In The Blood (Season 1 Episode 7)

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 7, “In The Blood,” killer kids and a murderous attorney are on the loose. It gets messy. I am, of course, speaking literally and figuratively, because of the bloody horse and Max’s job and all. Ba dum tss. “In The Blood” is stuffed to...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Teases Carter ‘Learning’ Big Lesson in Episode 4

Despite only appearing in three episodes so far, Finn Little is quickly becoming a favorite of “Yellowstone” fans. Little is one of the youngest members of the outstanding “Yellowstone” cast. At 15-years-old, Finn and Tate Dutton actor Breken Merrill, who is 13, are the least seasoned actors. Little has made a big first impression on “Yellowstone” fans, playing the recently orphaned Carter.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Pipe Cleaner

So Maxine didn't get taken out of the game after all. While Grissom and Sara struggled to gain any traction, the suspended Maxine, with all the time in the world on her hands, made progress on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 8. Gil and Sara were making so little progress...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Drives Fans Wild with This Cryptic New Clue

It likely goes without saying that CSI: Vegas fans love a good clue. And, based on much of the popular CBS investigative series’ storylines, the more cryptic the clue, the better!. Thankfully, the CSI: Vegas showrunners, as well as those in charge of the show’s Twitter page, know this well....
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy