‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Teases ‘Little Hints’ Fans Will Learn About Josh’s Family

So far, only eight episodes of “CSI: Vegas” have aired on CBS. And for most of the new characters in the “CSI” universe, this isn’t a lot of time to really get into their backgrounds. We know a little about them, but we don’t know a lot.

Well, according to one star of the new series, fans are going to learn more about his character before this first season comes to an end.

That star is Matt Lauria. He is most famous for his roles in “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.” He plays Joshua Folsom in “CSI: Vegas.” The actor said that fans should expect to get some of his character’s family background in upcoming episodes during a recent interview with TV Insider.

At this point in the show, not much is known about Folsom. As Lauria pointed out, Folsom’s family wasn’t mentioned until the seventh episode. In that episode, viewers discovered that Folsom’s mother was ill. Viewers also found out that Folsom’s until was in prison. Learning these details is a sign that Folsom is beginning to share more with his coworkers, according to the actor.

“So I think Josh is beginning to open up to expose himself a little more and extend himself a little bit more in a way that he normally wouldn’t,” Matt Lauria explained.

Apparently, Folsom’s uncle is not the only criminal in this investigator’s family. This is something Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), his boss, and Folsom have apparently discussed. She described him as different from those members of his family.

“Yeah, it’s a great example, bringing up to Max, look at my family tree. Josh is a really interesting guy because he comes from and he knows criminality,” the “CSI: Vegas” star also said.

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Matt Lauria Said His Character Has ‘Street Smarts’ Because of His Background

Having such a background has helped Joshua Folsom do his job as a CSI. This also helps define who the character is, according to the actor.

“He’s been involved with, I think, criminality as a kid, as a teenager, getting involved in things that are not expressly legal. And so he knows the game and knows the people and the personalities and knows he’s got the street smarts. So it’s one of the major influences, core influences on who Josh is and will always be there,” Matt Lauria added.

So far, details about Folsom’s family have most been briefly mentioned. Fans need to keep an eye out for what Lauria described as “little hints.”

“There’s little hints peppered in, and it goes back to the 3D-printed swords in the video game episode where it’s little subtle things of like, I can’t believe this guy’s mom would sell him out. Remember we go to the mom’s house and she lets us search the property without a warrant, and I’m like, can’t believe she let us do this without a warrant. It gives you a little color of, where I’m from, you don’t sell out your family. There’s just little things peppered in there,” Lauria also said.

“CSI: Vegas” airs on CBS at 10 p.m. (Eastern) and 9 p.m. (Central) on Wednesdays. There are only two episodes remaining this season. According to IMDb, the final two episodes will air on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.