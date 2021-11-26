ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel on verge of emergency over B.1.1.529 Covid variant PM

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Israeli government will act ?fast and strong? in its fight against the new Covid variant, as the country is now ?on the verge of an emergency,? Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has stated. Bennett held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the required measures, after a case of...

www.dallassun.com

AFP

New Covid variant shuts borders across the globe

A new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe on Sunday, shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking fears for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic. - 'Very dangerous' - Israel announced some of the strictest curbs, closing the borders to all foreigners -- just four weeks after reopening to tourists following a prolonged closure due to Covid.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Jerusalem#Israeli#The Jerusalem Post#Omega
kion546.com

Newly discovered Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 is ‘red flag’ but US needs to learn more, Fauci says

The United States is working to quickly learn more about the newly identified coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, which was first identified in South Africa. South Africa’s health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the variant, which appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. Then on Friday, the World Health Organization designated the variant as a “variant of concern,” naming it Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

(Reuters) – Britain and Israel will “work night and day” in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the foreign ministers of the two countries wrote in a joint article. “The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran’s ambitions,”...
U.K.
windermeresun.com

New COVID Variant, B.1.1.529, With Many Mutations In Spike Proteins, May Be Worse Than Delta & Evades Immunity

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Britain and Israel to sign trade and defence deal

Britain and Israel will sign a 10-year trade and defence pact in London on Monday, promising cooperation on issues such as cybersecurity and a joint commitment to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The agreement was announced by Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, despite...
ECONOMY
soyacincau.com

B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant: Mandatory 14-day quarantine for Malaysians and residents returning from seven African nations

The Ministry of Health (MoH) today announced it is monitoring the B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, a new mutation of the coronavirus with 32, or double the amount of spike proteins within the currently dominant Delta variant. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, during a press conference today, explained how the incubation period, typical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

B.1.1.529: How dangerous is the new variant found in South Africa?

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, known as B.1.1.529, with an unusually high number of mutations has been detected in South Africa and appears to have triggered a recent surge in cases there. When was B.1.1.529 first identified?. It was first detected on 23 November in South Africa using samples taken...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
WORLD
WLNS

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
WORLD
dallassun.com

Maharashtra govt issues new guidelines for air travel in view of COVID-19 variant Omicron

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued stringent guidelines for air travel in view of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The Omnicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected the South Africa and some other countries and has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. The Government of India has declared some countries as countries "at-risk".
TRAVEL
dallassun.com

China in claim about controlling coronavirus ahead of Olympics

China's foreign ministry has responded to fears that the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics could be threatened by the Omicron variant. The showpiece, which will see athletes from around the world head to China in February 2022, has already had to outlaw foreign fans because of the pandemic. There were shockwaves...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Japan confirms 1st case of Omicron variant of COVID-19

TOKYO, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Japan has confirmed the first case infected with the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in the country, the Japanese government said Tuesday. The infected person is a man in his 30s arriving from Namibia who tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival at the Narita international airport near Tokyo on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH

