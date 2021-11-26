Pharrell x adidas To Drop the Humanrace Sičhona in Neon "Yellow"

Including Rugrats Chanukah-inspired makeup that will take you right back to the ‘90s. Almost exactly a year ago, multidisciplinary creative Pharrell Williams (with his perfect, taut, glowing skin and all) launched a minimalist skincare line, Humanrace. This week the brand expanded its offerings with body care, and a gentle reminder that taking the time to care for yourself brings greater balance, confidence and stability to your life. Included in the new, all-gender body care drop is a soapless body bar (it’s not soap, but a formula that cleanses just as hard without stripping your skin of its natural oils) and a charcoal exfoliating bar, a.k.a., the “bodycare dermatologist.” Your showers (and/or baths… Pharrell’s morning bath is a daily ritual) just got better.
