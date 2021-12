The Lions are still looking for their first win of 2021, and they'll be counting on a new quarterback to deliver it for at least their next two games. Battling an oblique injury that sidelined him from practice all week, Jared Goff will miss Sunday's game against the Browns and is also expected to sit out Week 12's Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Bears. That's according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, who said Sunday the former Rams signal-caller already faces an "uphill battle" to return for Thursday's NFC North matchup, leaving backup Tim Boyle as the Lions' emergency QB1.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO