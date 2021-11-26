ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams News: Top 2 questions about LA vs Green Bay in week 12

By Blane Dydasco
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams are making final preparations for their Week 12 game against Green Bay Packers. Sean McVay’s squad is 7-3 and the Packers are 8-3. This game will have an impact on both teams heading into the second half of the season and setting up the playoff seeding. Here...

Rams-Packers Instant Reaction: That was UNACCEPTABLE by Sean McVay

The LA Rams were 7-1 at one point and that included a win over the defending champions—for the second year in a row. The Rams are now 7-4 and none of the last three contests have come close to being a win for Sean McVay or Matthew Stafford, so both have come under fire for falling short of the reasonably high expectations that fans had for them coming into the season. In retrospect, wins over the Texans, Lions, Giants, and Seahawks start to look like...
Sean McVay on the Los Angeles Rams using Jalen Ramsey to shutdown opposing top wide receivers: “It’s not quite as simple.”

Head Coach Sean McVay and the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams prepare for a pivotal Week 12 showdown at Lambeau Field against the 8-3 Green Bay Packers. After losing two in a row, this is a must win game for both the playoff standings and overall morale of the team. McVay sat down with Super Bowl champion D’Marco Farr and J.B. Long to discuss his thoughts on the first half of the season and looking forward towards the Green Bay Packers.
Should Sean McVay make changes to the LA Rams’ offense?

Looking back at the first 10 games of 2021, it appears that Sean McVay has morphed his offensive scheme back to his early days with the Washington Football Team. McVay still runs variations on his staple concepts: the outside zone run game, motion, both early and late, shifts, and using wide receivers and tight ends interchangeably as blockers and pass catchers. All unite to gain space, leverage numerical advantages, and create coverage mismatches.
Rams vs. Green Bay Packers matchups, start time and how to watch

Breaking down how the Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The game will be carried on FOX. When Rams have the ball: Matthew Stafford will try to bounce back after putting the Rams in an early hole in each of the last two games because of interceptions, two were returned for touchdowns. Stafford has passed for 24 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He is accustomed to playing at Lambeau Field, where he had a 3-7 record during 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. The Rams are two weeks removed from receiver Robert Woods’ season-ending knee injury, but it remains to be seen how coach Sean McVay effectively makes up for his absence. Cooper Kupp is still Stafford’s primary target, but McVay must find a way to make Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. legitimate threats. Beckham, with one day of practice, caught two passes in a 31-10 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. McVay has said that working OBJ into the scheme will remain a work in progress. Rams receivers and tight end Tyler Higbee dropped multiple passes against the 49ers. Running back Darrell Henderson has been effective but has not had much opportunity in the last two games. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was a linebackers coach on McVay’s staff for four seasons. Tackle Kenny Clark and linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Rashan Gary are key players.
McVay: I have total confidence in Matthew Stafford

The 7-4 Los Angeles Rams fell to the Green Bay Packers by a final score of 36-28. It was a game that seemingly toppled back and forth between a near blowout and a close contest. In the end, LA could not overcome the self-inflicted errors. After the game, Sean McVay addressed those mistakes and refused to put it all on quarterback Matthew Stafford.
6 offseason decisions that have haunted the Rams during 3-game losing streak

The Matrix is the story of one man’s obsession with a supposed savior who nobody else on the team was quite so sure about. Morpheus has been fixated with redpilling Neo as the last ditch attempt to save his hometown of Zion. His efforts are met with little resistance — perhaps Neo was just a fan of Boyz N The Hood, but he was just as convinced that life would be more fulfilling if he were able to escape something called “the matrix”, even though he had no idea what that was until Morpheus handed him the bot’s playbook.
Live Updates: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (8-3) are hosting the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday. It’s a heavyweight showdown. Follow along all day for updates. Packers 36, Rams 28 Here's the story. Fourth Quarter. Packers 36, Rams 25 (3:05 remaining) After some punishing runs by AJ Dillon...
Rams can’t buy a win right now and the season is quickly going to waste

Following Sunday’s 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared disjointed following the team’s third-consecutive defeat. “We have guys that are way too good for us to be losing games like this and losing games on the road.” Ramsey said via ESPN. “We’ve just got to get it right. We have to play better, everything has to be better because we’re too good to be losing games like this but we’re not playing like we’re that good right now, so we got to correct our stuff.”
Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
