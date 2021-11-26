Rams News: Top 2 questions about LA vs Green Bay in week 12

Breaking down how the Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The game will be carried on FOX. When Rams have the ball: Matthew Stafford will try to bounce back after putting the Rams in an early hole in each of the last two games because of interceptions, two were returned for touchdowns. Stafford has passed for 24 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He is accustomed to playing at Lambeau Field, where he had a 3-7 record during 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. The Rams are two weeks removed from receiver Robert Woods’ season-ending knee injury, but it remains to be seen how coach Sean McVay effectively makes up for his absence. Cooper Kupp is still Stafford’s primary target, but McVay must find a way to make Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. legitimate threats. Beckham, with one day of practice, caught two passes in a 31-10 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. McVay has said that working OBJ into the scheme will remain a work in progress. Rams receivers and tight end Tyler Higbee dropped multiple passes against the 49ers. Running back Darrell Henderson has been effective but has not had much opportunity in the last two games. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was a linebackers coach on McVay’s staff for four seasons. Tackle Kenny Clark and linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Rashan Gary are key players.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO