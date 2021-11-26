ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers vs. Rams: 5 things to watch and a prediction

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers (8-3) have an opportunity to go into the much-needed bye week with a gigantic home win when the star-studded Los Angeles Rams (7-3) arrive at Lambeau Field for a Week 12 showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams need the win. The Packers are attempting to bounce back from last week’s loss in Minnesota and avoid the first two-game regular-season losing streak of the Matt LaFleur era, while the Rams are coming out of the bye week after losing a pair of games by a combined 33 points.

One team will exit Lambeau Field on Sunday with a valuable win and momentum for chasing the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for the Week 12 showdown in Green Bay.

Huge test for offensive line

The Packers will be down three preferred starters along the offensive line on Sunday, creating a big test for a patchwork group against one of the NFL’s best defensive fronts. Per ESPN, the Rams rank second in pass-rush win rate and first in run-stop win rate. Per Pro Football Focus, the Rams rank third in pass-rush grade and first in run-defense grade. The front has an elite disruptor inside (Aaron Donald), slippery edge rushers (Von Miller, Leonard Floyd) and several capable role players. The battle in the trenches when the Packers have the ball might end up deciding the game, especially considering how well Green Bay played up from in last year’s playoff win over the Rams. Expected starters Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman and Billy Turner will have their hands full on Sunday. It could be a long day on offense if they aren’t up to the challenge, but offensive line coaches Adam Stenavich and Luke Butkus have consistently had their group ready to play, regardless of the missing personnel.

Titanic game plan?

Can the Packers replicate some of what the Tennessee Titans accomplished against Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense earlier this month? The Titans delivered consistent pressure from the interior and the defense’s left side and got a terrific game from both safeties in coverage. This could be a big opportunity for Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary as pass-rushers, and safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos are both capable of taking away the vertical shots and forcing Stafford into mistakes. Consider this: during the Rams’ two-game losing streak, Stafford threw 89 passes but completed zero passes over 20 yards on seven attempts. He was third in deep completions during the first eight weeks. He also had seven turnover-worthy plays during the two-game losing streak after only having six in the first eight games, per PFF.

Running against light boxes

Generally speaking, this is a fascinating matchup of two similar offensive schemes facing two similar defensive schemes, allowing for an easy comparison. More specifically, both the Packers and Rams do a terrific job on defense of containing the run game despite preferring light boxes. The Packers took advantage of this preference during the playoffs last season, using clever formations to set up the run game against light boxes. Green Bay rushed for almost 200 yards. Don’t be surprised if both teams attack each other in a similar fashion on Sunday, especially if the defenses are committing extra resources to protecting against the pass. The team that can run the ball most efficiently against light boxes is going to create a real advantage. The Packers need to be that team because the offensive line is probably going to struggle in predictable situations and certain pass-heavy down and distances.

Another stud WR

One week after failing to cover Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, the Packers will face the challenge of Cooper Kupp, the NFL’s most productive wide receiver. He was injured last year’s playoff meeting and didn’t play. Kupp, who leads the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, has produced at least seven catches and 90 receiving yards in nine of 10 games this season. When Kupp catches a touchdown, the Rams are 6-0 this season (and 1-3 when he doesn’t). He’s unlike Jefferson in the fact that he does the majority of his work from the slot, so the Packers need a diverse plan for containing him on Sunday. With seven catches of at least 15 yards on third down, Kupp is Matthew Stafford’s primary target in big situations. This is an opportunity for the Packers secondary to rebound from last week’s mess and step up to the challenge of facing one of the NFL’s best.

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers

Turnovers are worth watching every week because the stat is so important to all teams. The Packers had a half-dozen takeaway opportunities last week in Minnesota but failed to finish a single one, directly leading to a loss. Overall, the Packers are plus-seven in the turnover department and are 8-0 when winning the turnover battle this season. What do turnovers mean to the Rams? Well, Sean McVay’s team was plus-seven during a four-game win streak between Week 5 and 8 and minus-three during the current two-game losing streak. It’s difficult to envision the short-handed Packers winning the game without a turnover advantage, especially against Stafford, the ex-Lions quarterback who has thrown 20 career interceptions in 20 games against the Packers.

Prediction: Rams 27, Packers 23 (6-5)

Both of these teams are in a little bit of an unpredictable phase. The Rams have lost two straight games but are talented, well-coached and coming out of the bye week. The Packers have lost two of three games but are talented, well-coached and desperate to get to the bye week to heal up. The guess here is that the Rams have too many advantages at the line of scrimmage and will use the energy coming out of the bye to sneak past the tired, beat-up Packers. I think the Rams take control early and fend off a late comeback attempt. With so many missing players along the offensive line and on defense, this is a tough spot for Matt LaFleur’s team. Getting to the bye with a win would be huge, but an 8-4 record with a week off wouldn’t be the end of the world considering everything the Packers have been through during the first 12 weeks.

NFL
