After his Seattle Seahawks fell to 3-7 on the season with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll had little patience for the media following the game. The Seahawks head coach was very short with the media and left the postgame press conference after just a few minutes. But before leaving, he addressed whether this season has made him the most frustrated he’s ever been as a coach. Carroll immediately responded in the affirmative.

