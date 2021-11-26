Controversial murals removed from courthouse head to college
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two courthouse murals that were taken down last month in Columbia amid concerns that they depict an attempted lynching, a white...stjosephpost.com
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two courthouse murals that were taken down last month in Columbia amid concerns that they depict an attempted lynching, a white...stjosephpost.com
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0