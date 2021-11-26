ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Controversial murals removed from courthouse head to college

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two courthouse murals that were taken down last month in Columbia amid concerns that they depict an attempted lynching, a white...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Duck-billed dinosaur may be one of many at Missouri site

Finding the fossils of a large duck-billed dinosaur in southern Missouri is exciting enough, but a paleontologist who helped lead the dig believes there are many more in the same area. The latest fossils are a specimen of Parrosaurus missouriensis, first discovered at the same site in Bollinger County nearly...
SCIENCE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri wants to keep outsourcing unemployment call center

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials want to continue having a private company handle calls about jobless benefits in the state even though the unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is asking companies to...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Purple Haze: Street lights still a problem in Manhattan

Earlier in the year, Manhattan residents began noticing a bluish-purple hue emitting from street lamps around town. While many of us appreciated the K-State glow, it was clear the bulbs were defective and the light coming from them far too dim to provide safe nighttime travel on the city’s streets.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
St. Joseph Post

Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner

RICH HILL, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri’s Bates County say the shooting of a man after a break-in at his home appears to be a “targeted incident.”. The shooting happened Thursday in Rich Hill, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) south of Kansas City. The sheriff’s department says on...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Manhattan's Aggieville waste debate overflows

MANHATTAN, Kan. — For several years, the City of Manhattan has undertaken a number of surveys and studies to formulate some modicum of an organized vision for the Aggieville District. In each of those surveys, the condition and utilization of the District’s alleyways has been a top priority for respondents.
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy