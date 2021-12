CALAIS, France – The price to cross the English Channel varies according to the network of smugglers, between $3,380 and $8,000, though there are rumors of discounts. Often, the fee also includes a very short-term tent rental in the windy dunes of northern France and food cooked over fires that sputter in the rain that falls more than half the month of November in the Calais region. Sometimes, but not always, it includes a life vest and fuel for the outboard motor.

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO