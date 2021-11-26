ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health officials say Merck’s experimental COVID-19 pill is effective but they raised questions about its safety during pregnancy. The Food...

keyt.com

MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

Risky drugs: From bladder trouble to vision damage

For consumers who suffer lifelong side effects after prescription drugs use, the question that often arises first is: How could medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cause them serious harm?. Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) is one of the drugs that led consumers to make that inquiry. A...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) – With confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods. That includes wastewater monitoring. Susan De Long at Colorado State University helped launch the state’s surveillance program. (credit: CBS) “We are able to capture people who are never symptomatic. We are able to comprehensively track the level of disease in a community even for people who will never go to the doctor and get a test,” she said. Working with more than 20 wastewater utilities across the state, taking two samples every week that are sent to...
COLORADO STATE
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
HEALTH
KEYT

US panel backs first-of-a-kind COVID-19 pill from Merck

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers have endorsed an antiviral drug from Merck to treat COVID-19. It sets the stage for an expected authorization of the first pill that Americans could take at home for the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration panel voted that the drug’s benefits in curbing hospitalizations and deaths outweigh its risks. Those risks include potential birth defects if used during pregnancy. The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision before the end of the year. Merck’s pill could provide a much-needed therapy as colder weather pushes case counts higher and U.S. officials brace for the arrival of the new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Everything to know about Johnson & Johnson COVID boosters

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The omicron variant is causing waves of concern around the globe as scientists try to pinpoint exactly what kind of threat it poses in our race to contain COVID-19. As a response to the new variant, the White House is focusing on COVID-19 boosters as a defense against the ever-mutating coronavirus. Everyone age 18 and up in the US who got Pfizer or Moderna can get a booster at least six months after their second shot, and everyone who received Johnson & Johnson can get one at least two months after their shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

US health officials urge more vaccinations as they work to answer 3 key questions about the new Omicron variant

US health officials are urging Americans not to be complacent and to use every tool at their disposal to prepare for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which was recently deemed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. The overall global risk related to the newly discovered B.1.1.529 strain of the novel coronavirus “is assessed as very high,” the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

FDA Extends Review Period For CTI BioPharma's Bone Marrow Cancer Candidate

The FDA has extended the review period for CTI BioPharma Corp's (NASDAQ: CTIC) pacritinib marketing application for myelofibrosis. The application for pacritinib covers adult patients with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a baseline platelet count of over 50 × 109/L. The Prescription...
FDA
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH

