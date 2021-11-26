ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Black Friday sales you don’t want to miss today

By Jacob Krol
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make no mistake about it, AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds and headphones on the market. And what started with one product has morphed into four — second-generation AirPods, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Best early Cyber Monday deals you can shop now: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop. Cyber Monday — the grand finale of the year’s biggest shopping week — is almost at hand. But you don’t need to wait until tomorrow to shop all the great deals; many retailers have sales running during Cyber Weekend that feature great bargains on the best brands and products.
SHOPPING
CNN

The best Cyber Monday deals on Underscored reader favorites

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. All year long we test, review and write about all sorts of products from robot vacuums to cold brew makers. And now that’s it’s finally Cyber Monday we’ve checked all the products that you, our reader, can’t get enough of to find the best sales. So from Solo Stoves and Always Pans to Tushy bidets and AirPods, here are all the top deals on products our readers are obsessed with.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

The best Apple Watch deals to shop this Cyber Monday

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. The clock has hit Cyber Monday and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — ‘cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Apple Airpods#Apple Pencil#Black Friday Sales#Apple Black#Apple Watch#B H Photo Video#Airpods#Iphone#Apple Tv#Mac
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
SHOPPING
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This portable solar generator is only $300 at Amazon for Black Friday

So you’ve finally decided to take the leap and plan out a big outdoor adventure. However, you want to bring a few electronic gadgets with you – your phone for emergencies, maybe some speakers for music, and a laptop in case you need to do work. How do you charge all of them when you’re in the woods? You can keep all these devices juiced up by picking up this portable power station that is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals. The Jackery Explorer 300 is a top-notch portable battery that you can get for just $300 today, which is $50 off the original price of $350. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals for thriving in the outdoors.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
SPY

Not a Joke: Amazon Is Selling $99 AirPods for Thanksgiving

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods for Black Friday Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging It’s happening! Black Friday doesn’t officially start until midnight after Thanksgiving, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The entire AirPods family was already discounted earlier this week, and for Thanksgiving, Amazon has dropped prices even lower. The latest round of Black Friday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop. Below, we’ve got...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday

There’s no better time of the year to buy big home theater upgrades than Black Friday, especially with incredible offers like this 65-inch QLED TV Black Friday deal that you can pick up for just $700. If you’ve been looking for the perfect Black Friday TV deals for your living room, then this one should be at the top of your holiday shopping list. As with many of the best Black Friday deals, stock of this QLED TV will run out quickly, so act fast or you might miss out!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
CNN

CNN

752K+
Followers
116K+
Post
602M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy