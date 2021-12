ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview, rising COVID-19 infections and containment measures is “likely to have a moderating effect on activity in the short run”, and it will not derail the overall recovery. Supply-side disruptions “do not diminish growth potential” but “merely shift activity over time”. Hence, her baseline is that “some growth deceleration in the short run, but then a continued strong recovery in the medium term.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO