If SpaceX really is staring down a potential bankruptcy, at least it wouldn't be the first time. On Tuesday, CNBC obtained a copy of a letter that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent to his employees the day after Thanksgiving, in which the billionaire said the rocket company could be at "genuine risk of bankruptcy," unless it can speed up production of the Raptor engines that power its Starship rockets.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 HOURS AGO