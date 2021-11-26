ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Chamber member

By Editorial
Daily Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Mary Chamber of Commerce held a recent ribbon-cutting to welcome...

thekatynews.com

Central Fort Bend Chamber Approves Three New Board Members and the Executive Committee for 2022

The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) is happy to announce the appointment of the 2022 Executive Committee and approval of three new board of director members starting on January 1, 2022. The following slate of Executing Committee members, as well as the new board members were approved unanimously at the September Board of Directors meeting.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
themirrornewspaper.com

New Director Takes Helm Of Waterville Chamber Of Commerce

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Jackie Lehman’s resume is a little nontraditional, she admits. Small-business co-owner, paint shop supervisor and emissions chemist are among the jobs she’s tackled. Now, Lehman is putting that experience to work in a position that requires both analytical and people skills: Waterville Area...
WATERVILLE, OH
Reading Eagle

TriCounty Chamber staff member wins service award

TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce Administrative and Member Services Director Melissa Shainline was recently presented with a 5-year service award. Six chamber of commerce professionals were awarded Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals’ distinguished Service Awards during their 2021 PACP Chamber Professionals & Leadership Conference held Oct. 20 – 22 in Johnstown. Each year PACP recognizes chamber professionals who have served any five-year increment in the chamber profession.
POLITICS
chroniclenewspaper.com

Sugar Loaf Chamber elects new team of leaders

The Sugar Loaf Chamber of Commerce elected Gary Hunsberger as president as well as Jessica Hengen as treasurer, Stephanie Miranda as assistant treasurer, and Sharon Soons as secretary on its meeting on Saturday, Oct. 30. According to the press release announcing the elections, the new team is energized and eager...
CHESTER, NY
newspressnow.com

Chamber of Commerce announces new leader

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will look to a longtime vice president to take the reins of the organization, officials announced Friday morning. Natalie Redmond will replace Patt Lilly as the organization’s new president/CEO. Redmond currently serves as senior vice president for membership with the chamber. Lilly, who served...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
marshfieldmail.com

Rogersville Chamber seeks new director

The Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce is searching for its next Executive Director to lead the chamber’s efforts. This comes as current Executive Director Lori Pace announced her resignation from the chamber. “I have truly enjoyed serving the Rogersville area businesses and community over the last two years,” she said....
ROGERSVILLE, MO
fremont.gov

Fremont Chamber of Commerce Member Holiday Mixer 2021

Annual Fremont Chamber Holiday Mixer featuring: - Refreshments - LOV Toy Drive - bring a NEW & UNWRAPPED toy! - Door Prizes - Presentation of Fremont Street Eats Chamber tip donation to the Alameda County Library Foundation - Introduction of new chamber members Facemasks required.
POLITICS
flbusinessdaily.com

Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce: New and Existing Member Orientation - Virtual

Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. The Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce invites all current and new members to a complimentary Orientation and Best Practices session. Attendees will receive information about the Chamber's structure, events, community involvement, member benefits and resources, advocacy and more. In addition, we will review the various ways members can engage with our Chamber to ensure they are capitalizing on their membership.
PALM BEACH, FL
Creston News Advertiser

New representatives trickle in to Council chambers

It’s business as usual tonight for Creston City Council, but with a new face. Tonight, Kiki Scarberry will join the council for her first meeting as Creston at-large representative, filling a seat vacated by Ron Higgins, who resigned from his post in September. Scarberry, owner/broker of Our Town Realty and...
CRESTON, IA
Daily Review

Ribbon-cutting opens new Centerville dock

Michael W. Domingue, Louisiana administrator for the Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program, cuts a ribbon to open the new floating dock Tuesday at Centerville's Schwan Park. A Teche Project information and history kiosk was also unveiled at the park. The Bayou Teche is the only nationally recognized Water and Paddle Trail in Louisiana and one of 33 in the United States. The trail parallels the Bayou Teche National Scenic Byway and is part of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area. The Teche Project, a nonprofit organization, manages the trail, which now includes five St. Mary trailheads at Charenton, Franklin, Baldwin, Centerville and Patterson. Trailheads line the bayou all the way to Port Barre in St. Landry. The Federal Highway Administration financed the $35,000 Centerville dock. St. Mary Parish government added another $8,000 in in-kind services. Shown from left are Patti Holland and Tony Scelfo of the Teche Project; parish Chief Administrative Officer Henry C. "Bo" LaGrange; Domingue; Parish President David Hanagriff; and Public Works Director Jean-Paul Bourg. The kiosk was paid for with a grant from the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Commission.
CENTERVILLE, LA
bizwest.com

New leader at Colorado Springs Chamber starts work

COLORADO SPRINGS — Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer began her role Monday as the new CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber, taking over for the retiring Dirk Draper. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!. Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TribTown.com

Seymour BZA welcomes new member

Jack Swindell is the newest member of the Seymour Board of Zoning Appeals. He was introduced during the Nov. 23 meeting. He thanked the board and mayor’s office for asking him to join the BZA. Swindell replaces John Richey, who died Oct. 4 and had been serving as the board’s...
SEYMOUR, IN
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Latino community lauds creation of advisory commission

WORCESTER—City councilors Tuesday supported the creation of a Latino Advisory Commission.  Community members hailed City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr.'s recommendation to amend the city's organizational ordinances to create the seven-member commission, which will be responsible for encouraging, promoting and monitoring policies in the city that impact Latinos.  $1 for 6 months: Introductory telegram.com offer for new...
WORCESTER, MA
Oregon City News

Sandy-area realtor announces bid for county commission position no. 5

Dana Hindman-Allen hopes to fight 'real-world impacts of mandates,' serving Clackamas County Sandy woman Dana Hindman-Allen has officially thrown her hat in the ring to run against Clackamas County Commissioner Sonya Fischer in the May 17, 2022 election. Hindman-Allen, a realtor and former substitute teacher from rural Sandy, will also be vying for the position No. 5 seat among Wilsonville City Councilor Ben West and Evan D. Geier of unincorporated urban North Clackamas. The deadline to file is March 8, 2022. Hindman-Allen currently serves on the Clackamas Parks Advisory Board and filed for the board of commissioners race...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport Lions inducts new members

The Brockport Lions Club inducted two new members at their meeting on November 17. Pictured (l-r) are Past District Governor Chuck Switzer who led the induction, Lion Dr. Lauren Lieberman, new member Barb Canham, new member Sara Silverstone, and their sponsor Lion Michelle Spagnola. Provided information and photo.
BROCKPORT, NY
Norristown Times Herald

TriCounty Area Chamber helps members prep for Small Business Saturday

POTTSTOWN — The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce recently helped some of its members get ready for Small Business Saturday — distributing materials for the Nov. 27 event. Celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to support their local small businesses — retail, restaurants,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Review

Patterson Garden Club holds November meeting

The Patterson Garden Club held its Nov. 16 meeting at the Pilant Court Reporting office in Patterson. Ginger Griffin was the hostess. During the meeting, special thanks were expressed for Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan and the city staff for hosting a Veteran’s Day program. New patriotic wreaths were placed at the Blue Star Marker and the Bi-way Marker by the club.
PATTERSON, LA

