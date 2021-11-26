Lions, Rotarians hold turkey bingo

SANDPOINT — It’s an event that combines the best of Thanksgiving while paying homage to the coming holiday season. What are we talking about? Bingo, turkey bingo, that is. While it is hard to say when bingo was given a turkey spin, bingo itself goes all the way back to 1530 when when it started in Italy in the form of a national lottery, according to bingo.org. Over the years, it was modified and adapted as it moved throughout Europe before captivating America as a carnival game called "beano" in the 1900s.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO