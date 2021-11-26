Lions, Rotarians hold turkey bingo

A trio of participants at a Nov. 15 Harvest of Hope bingo fundraiser listen intently as numbers are announced for their game. The event, held at Rusk Public Library, is one of several benefitting Relay for Life of Cherokee County, the local initiative that raises funds and awareness in the fight against cancer. Last month, school districts in Cherokee County focused on breast cancer awareness through their annual Pink Out events. The 2022 Relay for Life event is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Rusk.
