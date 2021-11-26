Muscogee Nation applauds Federal NAGPRA finding

OKMULGEE — Leaders of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation are applauding the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act Review Committee’s recent determination that human remains and funerary objects currently in possession of the University of Alabama are “culturally affiliated” with the seven tribes that have petitioned for their return. Questions over cultural affiliation have been used to delay repatriation for years.
At least one federal agency is experiencing printing and mailing delays due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages. A vendor contracted by the Government Publishing Office that provides services for the Veterans Affairs Department is experiencing delays in printing and mailing notification letters to veterans and claimants about their benefits “due to supply chain and staffing shortages,” the VA announced on Tuesday. “The disruption may impact the ability of some claimants to meet required deadlines via written correspondence with VA.” As a result, the Veterans Benefits Administration is extending the deadline for certain claimants and forgoing adverse actions if they do not respond.
A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
Black parents in Loudoun County, Virginia, talked about how, for years, they showed up to school board meetings—just as the white CRT opposers do—to discuss Black students being forced to endure humiliating and disturbing lessons that trivialized slavery by turning it into a game. They said their concerns went ignored.
A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
National Guard members who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will be barred from training and have their pay withheld, the Pentagon said Tuesday, in an apparent warning shot from the Biden administration to Republican governors looking to defy federal mandates. The directive from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin comes...
What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the U.S.?. It’s on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots. To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. The rule was to take effect Jan. 4, affecting about 84 million workers nationwide.
National Guardsmen who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 won’t be eligible for any federal training or pay, which includes monthly drill weekends, per a memo signed Tuesday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Austin calls on the Army and Air Force secretaries to enforce his mandate by barring unvaccinated Guardsmen...
The White House clarified Monday that states, cities, and counties that have dropped mask mandates do not necessarily need to reinstate them in response to the newly discovered coronavirus omicron variant.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered that all members of the National Guard and Reserve must receive Covid vaccines or face loss of pay and being marked absent without cause from drills and training, according to a copy of a memo obtained by NBC News. On Aug. 24, Austin made...
Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education secured approval from the USDA to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program. The program has successfully served approximately 550,000 Maryland children, and the Department of Human Services has issued over $1 Billion in benefits […]
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has rejected a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt that his state's National Guard be exempt from a Pentagon requirement that all military members be vaccinated against COVID-19.
A lawsuit filed in federal court in Missoula on Monday challenges a Trump-era policy change that would allow more hunting and fishing in National Wildlife Refuges, saying that lead ammunition and tackle could further harm endangered species, and that relaxing the rules may lead to hunters accidentally taking endangered species, like grizzly bears. The lawsuit […]
In 2009, Mary Smith, an award-winning artist and a member of the Muscogee Nation, handwove a traditional feathered cloak for three months for a permanent display at Moundville Archaeological Park. Now Smith’s intricately woven mats and baskets, tiny corn husk dolls, and detailed pottery are featured in the “Weaving Muscogee...
