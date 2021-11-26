Holiday Closings

A blizzard of holiday events will close downtown Alpharetta streets this month. A Christmas tree lighting and Santa activities will close North Broad, South Broad, Market and Commerce Streets from 3-10 p.m. December 3 and Dec. 17. Santa activities will also close North Broad and South Broad streets only during...
• City of Dalton offices are closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Public Works Department will not pick up garbage and recycling on those days. To make sure all city residents receive their garbage and recycling collections for the week, the routes have been re-scheduled as follows:
FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County government services will be closed Nov. 25 - 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Services will resume their regularly scheduled times, Monday, Nov. 29. Additional information related to the holiday schedule:. Animal Control and Adoption Center will be closed. Details: 301-600-1603 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol. The Landfill...
Here are the plans for Saturday's 2021 Schenectady Holiday Parade, stepping off at 5 p.m., according to the Schenectady police department:. Throughout Saturday afternoon, police will be closing major roads and side streets in the downtown area, so expect delays if traveling by vehicle. This will also affect some CDTA bus routes, so check ahead of time.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria Customer Service Office, City Hall, Animal Shelter and other city offices and departments will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 25-26, 2021, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Alexandria Zoo is closed Thursday, Nov. 25. ATRANS Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule. ATRANS...
The Webster County Citizen office, located on the west side of the Seymour square, will be closed next Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. All ads and news for the Dec, 1 Citizen have a deadline of 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.
NEW ORLEANS — All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana will close for the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The centers will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28. All centers will reopen at their regular hours Monday, Nov. 29, according to FEMA. Monday, Nov. 29 is also...
A public meeting is planned for Dec. 6 to discuss the Okmulgee County Community Garden. The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Okmulgee County Fairgrounds, 1901 N. Oklahoma. In November, a meeting was held with numerous gardeners and interested parties attending. About 30 people were on hand for a lively discussion and presentations on the origins of the garden, the idea of a new organization,…
Okmulgee Main Street held the 5th annual Shop Small kickoff breakfast Saturday at The 6th Street Hub. A big thanks goes out to all who came out and supported the various local businesses. For every $1 spent with a small business, $.67 of that stays in the community! The Okmulgee Times also hosted the first Cookie Crawl in conjunction with the Shop Small event. It was a huge success, with over 20…
Pay raises OK’d; MAPS planning progresses The Oklahoma City Council approved pay raises for city employees and appointments to subcommittees that will help guide the 16 projects included in the MAPS 4 program. The council approved a 4% pay raise for employees represented by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Local 2406, as well as for city staff in management…
The Community Entrepreneur, Okmulgee Chamber of Commerce, Your Community Resource and Neal’s Furniture have come together to host an evening of fun. Join them on the Council House lawn on Satur day, Dec. 4. There will be activities from 6-7 p.m. including cornhole. Around 7 p.m. there will be a movie shown. The event will take place whether rain or shine. If it rains or is too cold, the event…
The Okmulgee County Board of Commissioners approved several agenda items, including the meeting schedule for 2022, during their session Tuesday morning. The board also approved publication of the courthouse closing and holiday schedule. Both items were similar to the current year with only date changes noted. Under New Business, the commissioners approved a new Publication Sheet for the County…
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her three children -- a toddler and twin babies -- found a place to stay in one of three hotels used by DuPagePads to shelter the homeless during the pandemic. The nonprofit organization moved families like hers from crowded, overnight shelters to vacant...
The Los Angeles City Council tomorrow will consider calling on the state to change the California Retail Food Code to be more inclusive of sidewalk vendors and to create a more practical system to regulate their operations.
