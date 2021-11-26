The Grateful Heart

Race Brook School was once again committed to preserving its cherished tradition of honoring veterans on November 11. The special activities for the day were planned and organized by the staff Veterans Day Committee members. The Committee followed COVID safe protocols while offering creative, fun, safe, and engaging activities for the students and staff. This year it organized and added a Veterans Day car parade to the festivities. A large colorful banner reading, “Welcome Veterans” was visible as veteran guests from the Race Brook School Community of family and friends pulled into the school grounds. Staff and students patriotically decorated the school’s lawn and driveway with American flags and bright red paper poppies. They waved their miniature red, white, and blue flags enthusiastically as veterans drove by and thanked the veterans for their service to the country. Iced tea donated by Small Town Nutrition in Orange was handed out to each passing veteran, along with a flower bouquet and a gift bag filled with a heart shaped thank you note from a student in the school 21st Century before and after school program, a patriotic pin, and a Dunkin’ gift card.

ORANGE, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO