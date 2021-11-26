ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Grateful Heart

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quote from Dr. Bob Jones, founder and first president of Bob Jones University, is...

The Post and Courier

PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Giving thanks with a grateful heart

Sunday morning at church we sang “Give Thanks” by Don Moen, and as I sang the words, it reminded me of what the upcoming holiday is all about. No, I’m not talking about Christmas – yet. I’m definitely talking about Thanksgiving. It is sometimes the lost holiday, particularly these days when many shops start on November 1 with stocking Christmas merchandise on the shelves, at least one radio station plays Christmas music non-stop beginning that day, and many cities have already begun the annual ritual of decorating their streetlights with wreaths and garland.
RELIGION
metrokids.com

Being Grateful for All Good Things

As a children’s librarian, the change in season means sharing new books with my friends. When fall comes around, I begin to think about a new school year, giving thanks for all that I have and my friends and family. Discover some of my favorite books on these topics for our littlest to our biggest friends. Be sure to check them out at your local library and ask your librarians for their favorite books on these subjects.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
chinookobserver.com

Coast Chronicles: Thankful, grateful, and alive

This is a special week in our year — a time to focus on all the people, events, gifts, and resources we have in our lives. It’s a time to thank our parents and all our ancestors for the DNA we’ve inherited from them; and maybe even this old planet earth for life itself, for the just-right conditions, not too hot, not too cold, that transpired to create the miracle of sentient beings.
ASTRONOMY
Yale Daily News

What aren’t you grateful for?

As Thanksgiving draws near, we are all left to reflect on what we’re grateful for: family, friends, food, freedom, faith and the other wonderful things that incidentally all begin with the letter F. However, in reflecting on the joys of life, we’re prone to stumbling across the not so wonderful things. These things keep me awake at night staring at the ceiling and keep me from getting out of bed in the morning. They awaken a smoldering fury in my core that only the dining hall tres leches can extinguish. Sometimes I need a nice relaxing jog to East Rock Park just to calm me down, while other times I kickbox in the Branford College gym.
BRANFORD, CT
fiu.edu

Thanksgiving: What does it mean to be grateful?

Thanksgiving Day usually brings with it an atmosphere of exuberance, sumptuous food and great company. But it's also a time of quiet reflection — a time to celebrate by opening our eyes to the blessings we sometimes take for granted. As we begin to emerge from nearly two years of...
MIAMI, FL
Old Mission Gazette

Library News: A Grateful Heart, Letters to Santa, and the Mother of Thanksgiving

You have probably never heard of Sarah Josepha Hale, yet she was the mother of Thanksgiving in the United States. A prominent writer and editor, she founded the American Ladies Magazine and later served as senior editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book, an influential magazine in its day. (The image at the top of this story is a page from the magazine.)
FESTIVAL
yoursun.com

The grateful fisherman

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re reading this column, you probably want to learn something about fishing. I don’t want to disappoint you, so if that’s all you’re interested in, you can skip the next f paragraphs. But I feel I need to take a moment to express gratitude for a few of the blessings in my life.
HOBBIES
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

How to be grateful during a pandemic

In November of 1621, when the Plymouth Colony sat down to feast with the Wampanoag, I’d bet the colonists felt grateful just to be alive. Of the 102 passengers who struck out for New England aboard the Mayflower, only 53 survived a year of hunger and disease to eat that first Thanksgiving meal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theapopkavoice.com

Are you as grateful as you deserve to be?

Grateful people tend to... As a physician, I have helped to care for many patients and families whose lives have been turned upside down by serious illnesses and injuries. In the throes of such catastrophes, it can be difficult to find cause for anything but lament. Yet Thanksgiving presents us with an opportunity to develop one of the healthiest, most life-affirming and convivial of all habits – that of counting and rejoicing in our blessings.
SOCIETY
yourokmulgee.com

RELIGION

Cornerstone Foursquare Church “Cornerstone is a place to be thankful while we enter Father’s presence with grateful hearts,” lead pastor Rev. Mickey Baldwin said. He continues, saying, “Sunday after Sunday, followers of Jesus emerge to meet face to face and online to sing the same songs, read many of the same scriptures and hang with the same group of friends. Is it possible to be in a really…
RELIGION
Sedalia Democrat

Feeling grateful this Thanksgiving season

I know that by the time Democrat and Star-Journal readers take a look at this column, Thanksgiving will be in the rearview mirror and thoughts of the Christmas season will be full steam ahead. But …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
FESTIVAL
Niagara Gazette

GENCO: Gracious, grateful and good

A lot changed in my life in the last year. When I added it up, it was mostly good. For that, I am thankful. Last September, I decided to sell my financial services practice to a trusted colleague and go to work for a bank. That lasted about three months. It was a toxic work environment.
RELIGION
Creston News Advertiser

‘So grateful’ for ‘beautiful souls’

Cassie Ralston was born Oct. 4, 2002, but her birth was bittersweet as her young mother relinquished her to a family hoping to grow theirs. “Honestly, I really didn’t want to, but I was 15 when I got pregnant, 16 when I had her. I was scared,” said Krystle Dunlap. “When everyone says, ‘Do it, do it, do it,’ I did.’”
CRESTON, IA
yourokmulgee.com

A Thanksgiving Blessing

Many residents were able to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal thanks to efforts of the community and churches. On Thursday, Okmulgee’s First United Methodist Church held their annual Thanksgiving luncheon in the Rowe Family Life Center; while the Men & Women of Okmulgee and Sister Love Community Outreach took care of residents and visitors at the Dunbar School Cafeteria. On Wednesday, T&amp…
OKMULGEE, OK
orangetownnews.com

Forever Grateful for Our Veterans

Race Brook School was once again committed to preserving its cherished tradition of honoring veterans on November 11. The special activities for the day were planned and organized by the staff Veterans Day Committee members. The Committee followed COVID safe protocols while offering creative, fun, safe, and engaging activities for the students and staff. This year it organized and added a Veterans Day car parade to the festivities. A large colorful banner reading, “Welcome Veterans” was visible as veteran guests from the Race Brook School Community of family and friends pulled into the school grounds. Staff and students patriotically decorated the school’s lawn and driveway with American flags and bright red paper poppies. They waved their miniature red, white, and blue flags enthusiastically as veterans drove by and thanked the veterans for their service to the country. Iced tea donated by Small Town Nutrition in Orange was handed out to each passing veteran, along with a flower bouquet and a gift bag filled with a heart shaped thank you note from a student in the school 21st Century before and after school program, a patriotic pin, and a Dunkin’ gift card.
ORANGE, CT
yourokmulgee.com

What am I thankful for?

Hope you’re having a great Thanksgiving week! Today is ‘Black Friday’ and I know we’ll have a lot of people searching for deals at popular Tulsa stores, but be sure and take some time to shop local tomorrow for ‘Small Business Saturday!’ There are so many things I’m grateful for, I almost have to put on each of the different hats I wear and go through mentally how blessed my family and I are. I…
TULSA, OK
thecamarilloacorn.com

Couple grateful for magazine memories

Tired of struggling to find family friendly activities, Moorpark residents Leslie and Glenn Bennett began Happenings Magazine with hopes of helping others in the same situation. Little did they know that the publication they started in their 20s would, for nearly 40 years, inform residents about local events, bring attention...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Gainesville Sun

Grateful gardening or gratitude for the garden

As we round out the Thanksgiving week, I’ve been thinking about what brings me comfort and what I am grateful for. My family and friends top the list, but when it comes to where I feel most at peace, it is most certainly the garden. So, this year, the day before Thanksgiving I took a stroll through a neighborhood garden and gave thanks for the many benefits it provides. Here are five of the many things I am grateful for in the garden:
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Amherstbee.com

Grateful for community support

There are many things to be thankful for as we move through the holiday season. At Sweet Home, we are extremely grateful for the support of our community as we continue to offer our students a full educational experience in and out of the classroom. The very best way we can tend to the educational, social and emotional needs of […]
SOCIETY
