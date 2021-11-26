Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign underway

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital, authorities said. Eight other people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was...
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will take up the most direct challenge to Roe v. Wade in nearly three decades when it hears oral arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi abortion law. The showdown, which centers on whether the Constitution provides a right to seek an abortion, focuses on a 2018...
CNN says it is suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely pending a further review of documents revealing how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he was facing charges of sexual harassment
(CNN) — Top US government officials are considering requiring everyone who enters the country to be tested for Covid-19 the day before their flight and having all travelers -- including US citizens and permanent residents -- be tested again after returning home, regardless of vaccination status, sources familiar with the discussions have told CNN.
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees that would preclude any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near Russia’s borders. Putin’s statement came amid Ukrainian and Western worries about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade Ukraine. Russian diplomats countered them...
A pair of rulings by separate federal judges Tuesday temporarily halted parts of the Biden administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for certain workers. One ruling, issued by a Louisiana-based federal judge, effectively blocked a vaccine mandate for health workers across the country at hospitals that receive federal funding. A second...
An advisory group for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted to recommend Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for infected adults at high risk for severe coronavirus illness, hospitalization or death. The panel narrowly endorsed Merck’s five-day oral treatment in a 13-10 vote on Tuesday. The advisers recommended the FDA...
It was an emotional day at the sex-trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell as one of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims testified against Maxwell. Taking the stand as "Jane" to protect her identity, the first victim to testify in Maxwell's trial said she was 14 and frozen in...
