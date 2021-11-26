Some Stores See Slow Start To Black Friday

WATERTOWN (CBS) — The Best Buy in Watertown had a tame opening to Black Friday this year. There was a small line outside when the store opened around 5 a.m., but it hasn’t been back seen since.

Shoppers told WBZ-TV it’s a win-win: they get the deals without dealing with the crowds.

“It’s way more fun to hold things as soon as you buy them, so why not come out,” shopper Char Nilsen said.

They’re predicting shoppers are focused on Cyber Monday.

“I think because of COVID and Cyber Monday, people would prefer to do that but it’s nice that it’s not crazy,” said Tori Nilsen.

“I know in previous years, we were late when we showed up at this time but they’re not a lot of people here for Black Friday it’s very surprising,” another shopper said. “I like it better, same deals but less people.”

It’s unclear if Black Friday will ever return to what it was before the pandemic.

Many stores and malls kept their doors closed on Thanksgiving Day , eliminating late-night lines.