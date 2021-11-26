ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

A Pa. lawmaker hasn’t become governor in 70 years. Jake Corman hopes to change that

Cover picture for the articleIt has been nearly 70 years since a sitting Pennsylvania state lawmaker ran a successful bid for governor. But as the 2022 gubernatorial election approaches, several members of the state Senate, — including the most powerful elected Republican in the legislature, Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County — are trying to...

Pa. lawmakers prepare for a month of intense redistricting negotiations

Lawmakers in charge of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional maps are hoping to release their proposals within the next two weeks. However, points of contention still remain between Republicans and Democrats, and staffers with firsthand knowledge of the process say it is still unclear which map drafts legislative leaders will choose. “There’s...
GOP candidate Jake Corman says he can work with both parties if he gains governor's mansion

Staking his gubernatorial candidacy as much-needed relief for Pennsylvanians who have suffered from the unilateral actions of an overpowering executive, Jake Corman, the state Senate’s top Republican, marked his campaign launch with a pledge to break the stalemate in Harrisburg. In an interview late last week with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette...
Pa. lawmakers on break: Here's what the Legislature didn't do before Thanksgiving

There's something Democrats, Republicans and Gov. Tom Wolf agree on: Pennsylvania lawmakers left for Thanksgiving break with unfinished business. The House wrapped up its action last week and won't return to the the State Capitol Building until Dec. 13. At that point, they will be in session for three days before they start another holiday recess Dec. 16 which will last into the new year.
Pa. lawmakers, judges, others to get biggest pay raises in years

Inflation will drive a big salary increase for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2022. For many of the positions, it is the biggest increase in three decades. Salaries will rise 5.6%, a figure tied by state law to the year-over-year change in the consumer price...
State Sen. Jake Corman Confirms Run for Governor

Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, formally announced on Monday night that he is running for governor, joining an already crowded GOP field seeking the nomination in 2022. Long thought to be entering the race, the state Senate’s top-ranking Republican launched his campaign website and made the announcement...
Attempting A Balancing Act On Trump, Senate President Jake Corman To Run For Governor Of Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senate President Jake Corman has joined the crowded race for governor of Pennsylvania. Corman thinks he has something the other candidates do not have. He’s the senior Republican senator in Harrisburg, but Corman is hardly a household name beyond the political world. He hopes to change that in the weeks ahead. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “I’m a husband, married for 20 years. We have a daughter in college and two young boys in high school,” Corman told KDKA political editor Jon Delano. “A Little League coach at one time, just like everyone else, active in my community, raising my children. I’ve...
Jake Corman, part of Pennsylvania’s political dance for more than 20 years, says he’s ready to call the tune as governor

Jake Corman, the top Republican in the Pennsylvania state Senate, is now the newest candidate for the GOP’s 2022 gubernatorial nomination. Corman, 57, is well-known in state government circles as a member of his party’s senior legislative leadership since 2008, when he was first elected Senate Appropriations Chair. His father was longtime state Sen. Doyle Corman, R-Centre, and his mother, Becky, ran the statewide field campaigns of former Gov. Tom Ridge and former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum.
Pa. Senate President Jake Corman joins the governor’s race as a familiar name in a crowded GOP field

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman officially launched his campaign for governor on Tuesday, casting himself as an experienced legislator who would be a “people-first governor.”. “Over the last 18 months the freedoms of the people of Pennsylvania have been infringed upon,” Corman said in an interview....
Two PA Lawmakers Have Positive COVID-19 Tests

HARRISBURG – Positive COVID-19 tests have been confirmed by two PA House lawmakers. House Majority Leader, Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre & Mifflin Counties has tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. He was tested after developing mild symptoms. Benninghoff has quarantined at home since he was tested. He has not been in the state Capitol since Nov. 18. His district and Harrisburg offices remain open. Also, Rep. Mark Gillen of Berks & Lancaster Counties says in a statement that he was recently was exposed to, tested for, and learned he contracted the virus. He said he’s experiencing mild symptoms and plans to work from home while remaining in quarantine. His exposure and positive test occurred while he traveled outside of PA and should have no effect on his colleagues in the General Assembly, workers in the state Capitol, or his district office staff. His offices in Harrisburg and in his district will remain open while he remains in quarantine.
Disagreements Remain in Redistricting Process as PA Lawmakers Hope to Release Proposals in the Coming Weeks

Lawmakers in charge of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional maps are hoping to release their proposals within the next two weeks. But WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports disagreements remain amid a process that’s historically been fraught with partisan tension. Katie Meyer is WITF’s Capitol bureau chief, and she covers all things state politics...
Pa. lawmakers ready bipartisan home-grow bill for medical marijuana users

Two Pennsylvania lawmakers who already were leading the push for legalized recreational marijuana are expanding that crusade with a long-sought bill that would allow medical marijuana users to grow their own cannabis at home. In a Thursday memo seeking co-sponsors for their proposal, Sens. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) and Dan Laughlin...
Changes in the Governor’s Administration

November 19, 2021 –The Line Panel addresses a series of recent departures from Governor Lujan Grisham’s Administration, including State Engineer John D’Antonio. What his resignation could mean for state infrastructure just as New Mexico receives $3.7B in new infrastructure funding from the federal government. Is newly-appointed infrastructure advisor Marty Chavez the right man to handle the new funds?
