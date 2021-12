This column was written before the Drought Monitor was released but based on the weather, it shouldn’t have changed much. While the area is in okay shape, some moisture would be beneficial. The six to ten-day outlook (November 28 to December 2) indicates we target to be 50% to 70% above normal temperatures and leaning 40% to 50% below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 30 to December 6) indicates we have a 60% to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a 40% to 50 % chance of below normal precipitation.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO