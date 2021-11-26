ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

IHSA boys basketball state final tickets on sale

By IHSA RELEASE
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRdcA_0d7KOGbO00

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Boys State Basketball Tournament returns to the State Farm Center in Champaign this March 10–12, 2022. Tickets for 1A/2A and 3A/4A sessions are now on sale at a Statefarmcenter.com or by calling 1-866-ILLINI-1 (866-455-4641).

All 100-level reserved seats for the sessions are $62 and 200-level reserved seats are $40 with ticket fees applied. Single session passes will go on sale at a later date.

“We are thrilled to finally welcome the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament back to its long-time home at the University of Illinois,” exclaims Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “As we move beyond the pandemic, our community and the State Farm Center will provide a safe and exciting atmosphere for athletes and fans. We’re ready to start a new tradition of welcoming teams, families, fans, officials, and media for the experience of a lifetime.”

Fans can expect a variety of amenities within the State Farm Center through state-of-the-art technology to create an atmosphere worthy of a championship. The tournament also provides fans with opportunities to engage further in the history of IHSA Basketball through a unique exhibit, to immerse themselves in the latest technology with the TechHub and the University of Illinois eSports Club, to enjoy interactive play through activity areas hosted by chambanamoms.com and to provide students and families the opportunity to take part in an academic fair to not only learn about possibilities with the University of Illinois, but also colleges across the country.

Fans looking to book hotel rooms or find community information should visit Legendsplayhere.com, the hub for all IHSA sports hosted in Champaign County.

Visit Champaign County is also seeking volunteers to assist in various ways throughout the tournament. Community members interested in volunteering should contact Mike Koon, Director of Sports, Events, and Film at mikek@visitchampaigncounty.org or 217-351-4133.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: IHSA boys basketball state final tickets on sale

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
CBS News

FDA advisers endorse Merck's COVID antiviral drug in narrow vote

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside drug advisers voted narrowly Tuesday to endorse allowing antiviral pills developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to be prescribed for COVID-19, following an hours-long meeting mulling the benefits and risks of molnupiravir to treat the disease in high-risk adults. While not...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihsa#Boys Basketball#Boys State#Volunteers#The State Farm Center#Statefarmcenter Com#President Ceo#Ihsa Basketball#Techhub
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

35
Followers
58
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy