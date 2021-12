For players wondering what the future of Halo Infinite events are and the exclusive cosmetics contained within them. A leak is out on the internet detailing the list of available rewards for both Cyber Showdown and Tactical Ops. Though the list of possible unlocks is indicated, information in regards to what playlists are coming with those two events, and whether or not those playlists are going to be exclusive are somewhat lacking in detail. This is something to note seeing as the Fiesta playlist was a big part of the Fracture Tenrai event and dictated the mode that players needed to grind in order to earn event-related items.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO