AMD jacks up the price for Radeon 6000 PCBs

It is sometimes easy to forget that AMD has still yet to release its entry-level graphics cards from its Radeon 6000 series. Then again, given the amazingly short lack of supply we’ve seen of any modern GPU over the last 12-months, it’s perhaps easy to forget that they really exist at all. – With the Radeon 5500 XT and 5400 likely set to be launched in early 2021, however, in terms of performance and specifications, while we don’t know much, the model numbers alone clearly indicate that we shouldn’t expect something overly potent from either model.

