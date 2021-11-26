ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD jacks up the price for Radeon 6000 PCBs

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that AMD has given up trying to be nice during the chip shortage and jacked up the prices of its Radeon 6000 PCBs. A Videocardz report said that AMD is now charging its AIB partners (companies...

