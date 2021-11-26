ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MonoX Announced its Public Token Sale on Huobi Primelist

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 25th November 2021]. MonoX Protocol, the most capital-efficient liquidity solution in the DeFi space, has announced that the public sale of its MONO token will take place on Huobi Global’s Primelist token listing platform on Thursday, November 25. The listing comes a month after MonoX launched...

cryptopotato.com

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin On Track To Settle $45 Trillion In 2021, Quadruple Visa's Volume: Ark Invest

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network is on track to settle $45 trillion in 2021 alone, according to a report from Ark Invest. What Happened: Yassine Elmandjra, a crypto analyst at Ark Invest, shared a graph depicting Bitcoin’s transaction volume over the last year and revealed that its annual settlement volumes are now four times higher than global payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE:V).
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

NFTcoin Will Be Offered for Public Sale During Its Initial Coin Offering in the NFThome Marketplace

NFTcoin is a utility and governance token built on five smart contracts: Solana, Polygon, Tron, Etherum and BNB. It is integrated into the Layer 2 protocol for the minting of Non-Fungible Tokens. With NFTcoin, creators or collectors of NFTs can mint, sell or purchase NFTs at a reduced Gas-fee using the NFTcoin in any digital asset marketplace where it is integrated.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

Ethereum is a programmable blockchain, a feature that enables decentralized finance (DeFi) products. The upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 will make the platform more scalable, enabling broader adoption. Ethereum is the second most widely held digital asset among institutional investors. Bitcoin was the first widely adopted cryptocurrency, a type of digital...
MARKETS
protocol.com

Square now has a full-time CEO. What does that mean for its crypto strategy?

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: What Square looks like with a bitcoin-focused Jack Dorsey at the helm full time, why giving crypto is still so hard, and the latest challenges facing “buy now, pay later.”. Bitcoin Jack is at the wheel. Jack Dorsey is leaving Twitter....
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

My 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy in December

Ethereum is the world's No. 2 cryptocurrency and could pick up momentum with a major upgrade. Solana ranks as the fastest-growing blockchain in the world with its blazing speed and low costs. I don't play the lottery. Why not? I don't like putting my money in anything where the odds...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Grayscale Launches Solana Trust for Accredited Investors

The leading cryptocurrency asset manager, Grayscale, has launched its next investment product tracking the performance of Solana. Grayscale Investments, the digital asset manager with over $50B in AUM, announced the launch of its 16th investment vehicle – the Grayscale Solana Trust. The company’s press release, dated November 30th, explained that...
MARKETS
u.today

Huobi Primelist-Supported DeFi Project Drained of $31 Million

Decentralized finance protocol MonoX Finance has been drained of $31 million as the result of a hack that occurred earlier today. It was the third project to appear on Primelist, the token listing platform of major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, earlier this month. The team has already addressed the incident in...
MARKETS
Augusta Free Press

4 cryptocurrencies to consider for 2022: HUH Token, Solana, Cardano and Avalanche

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. 2021 will be known as the year when the cryptocurrency market solidified its self has the future of finance. Now worth more than $3 trillion, the crypto market has forced financial regulators from New York to Beijing to take this asset class seriously or be left behind.
MARKETS
u.today

Polygen Launchpad to Release its PGEN Token on Four Platforms: Details

Polygonum introduces a novel design of decentralized fundraising for early-stage products. To fuel its development efforts, the project starts the IDO for its token PGEN on its own platform alongside Trustpad, Polystarter and Copper. Polygen announces the fourth stage of its IDO process. According to the official announcement shared by...
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Acquires Israel-based Unbound Security

Coinbase furthers its international outreach by acquiring an Israeli cryptographic security company, while forming a new research facility in the region. Coinbase – a popular cryptocurrency exchange – recently acquired the Israel-based cryptographic security company, Unbound Security. The exchange notes that this gives them an all-new presence in the region, which is “a well-established and rapidly growing technology hub.”
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Miner Griid Infrastructure Merges with ADEX to Go Public on NYSE

Griid Infrastructure and Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. aim to get listed on NYSE by merging into one entity. Griid Infrastructure – an American bitcoin mining company known – and the blank check firm – Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (ADEX) – announced their merger. As a result, the latter will acquire Griid Holdco LLC – a newly formed holding organization and parent of Griid.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Is Kraken Listing Sending Shiba Inu To The Moon Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared 26.95% at $0.00004998 over 24 hours late Monday night. What’s Moving? The token has shot up 13.29% over a seven-day trailing period. SHIB rose 24.64% and 20.71% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively. Over a 90-day period, the self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer...
STOCKS
investing.com

New Metaverse Token For AMM and NFT Trading Announces Pre Sale

Arvalex is an Avalanche-based protocol for NFT trading, Services exchange built on AMM Protocol. Arvalex Protocol has announced its public launch on Avalanche Blockchain Network. The Metaverse token $AVRL, which prides itself on being the next generation of protocol “built to enhance ease of commerce and other related transaction in...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com Unlocks Earn on Crypto

Bitcoin.com is integrating technology from CoinFLEX that enables users to earn interest on a wide range of cryptoassets, including a US-dollar stablecoin (flexUSD), through both passive and active strategies. The passive yield strategy is built on flexUSD, a US-dollar pegged cryptocurrency that automatically provides all holders with compounding interest payments,...
MARKETS

