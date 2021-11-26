ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Amazon faces Black Friday strikes by workers across Europe

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is facing strikes by warehouse workers and delivery drivers across Europe as its busiest weekend of the year begins. Labor unions in Germany, Italy and France are calling for the company to pay its workers fairly and respect their right to join unions. The strikes have been called to coincide...

Sourcing Journal

Amazon to Overtake UPS, FedEx as Largest Delivery Network

The delivery industry has felt immense pressure from Amazon in recent years as the e-commerce giant continues to grow its network. One of Amazon’s top execs says he believes the company will take over as the top dog in delivery, sooner rather than later. In an interview with CNBC, Dave Clark, Amazon’s CEO of worldwide consumer, said that the company will overtake carriers like UPS and FedEx to become the largest package delivery service in the U.S. by as early as December 2021. Clark said that at the latest, the tech titan would be the largest delivery carrier in the nation...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Amazon Workers in Alabama to Face Second Union Vote

Warehouse workers at Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Bessemer, Alabama facility will get another chance to vote to unionize after the labor board found the e-commerce giant's conduct interfered with the election outcome in the first instance. The National Labor Board's Atlanta director, Lisa Y. Henderson, on Monday...
ALABAMA STATE
AFP

US authorities order new vote in Amazon union bid

US labor authorities on Monday ordered a new vote on whether Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama can form a union, saying the online retail giant had violated rules during the ballot. Organizers vying to form the first union at the e-commerce colossus in the United States had appealed after employees voted overwhelmingly in April against the effort. No new date was set and Amazon declined to say in an email to AFP whether it plans to appeal the order from a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official overseeing the matter. "Today's decision confirms what we were saying all along -- that Amazon's intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
LABOR ISSUES
Gazette

Amazon faces climate activists and employee protests on Black Friday

If Amazon packages arrive slowly this week, it may be due to one of several protests against the company on Black Friday. Amazon is coming under immense pressure from climate activists and union employees on one of the busiest days of the year. The effort is being advanced by Make Amazon Pay, a coalition of 70 organizations pushing for the Big Tech company to improve working conditions and wages, for which Amazon has been regularly criticized.
PROTESTS
KTLA

Climate activists block several Amazon warehouses in Europe on Black Friday

Climate activists blockaded Amazon warehouses in three European countries on Friday, part of a global effort to pressure the ecommerce giant on one of its busiest days of the year to improve working conditions and end business practices that hurt the environment. Members of Extinction Rebellion targeted 13 Amazon fulfilment centers in the United Kingdom […]
PROTESTS
