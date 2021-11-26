ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayU certified by Mastercard and Visa as token requester and service provider

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetherlands-headquartered e-wallet platform PayU has announced it was fully certified by Visa and Mastercard as a token provider and requester. Following the certification, PayU can officially act as...

Bitcoin On Track To Settle $45 Trillion In 2021, Quadruple Visa's Volume: Ark Invest

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network is on track to settle $45 trillion in 2021 alone, according to a report from Ark Invest. What Happened: Yassine Elmandjra, a crypto analyst at Ark Invest, shared a graph depicting Bitcoin’s transaction volume over the last year and revealed that its annual settlement volumes are now four times higher than global payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE:V).
Union Bank gets digital banking license

Philippines-based Union Bank has announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the incorporation of its digital bank UnionDigital. UnionDigital earlier secured a license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to operate as a digital bank. The BSP gave limited slots for the initial phase of digital bank operations in the country.
TransLink will integrate Interac Debit for public transportation payments

Metro Vancouver’s public transportation system, TransLink has announced it will integrate Canada-based interbank method Interac Debit to offer customers more contactless payment options. By the end of 2022, clients using TransLink will be able to pay using the Interac Debit at any readers, bus or fare gate across the Canadian...
cheqd to launch self-sovereign identity (SSI) network

UK-based cheqd, a technology company helping individuals and organisations to take full control of their data, has launched its mainnet network. cheqd’s network is built for self-sovereign identity (SSI) vendors to disrupt established identity paradigms and create new authentic data marketplaces. SSI is an emerging user-centric concept for exchanging authentic and trusted data, including people and organisations, in a more secure manner.
National Bank of Kuwait creates Weyay

The National Bank of Kuwait has introduced Weyay, which is one of the Middle Eastern country’s first completely digital banks focusing on serving younger clients. At present, the fintech and virtual banking app is in beta testing and has been introduced at the pre-registration stage. It will be opened via an invite-basis soon.
Westpac continues its digital banking strategy

Westpac has announced it will continue its digital banking strategy with Android banking app roll out as a response to a growing number of consumers and businesses choosing to bank digitally. Following a trial with more than 20,000 customers, the updated app includes features such as smart search to enable...
Central banks of UAE and Indonesia join forces to boost payment systems

Central Bank of Indonesia and that of the United Arab Emirates have signed a memorandum to improve payment system cooperation. The agreement aims to make payments more efficient and adhere to the international norms of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing frameworks. It also looks for additional ways to improve bilateral collaboration in fields like digital financial innovation and payment systems.
Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Is Now Available for Purchase With Visa/Mastercard and 19 Different Cryptos

Pocketcoin (PKOIN) is a Proof-of-Stake token that is used decentralized advertising, boosting posts and featuring comments on the decentralized crypto social platform Bastyon․com. PKOIN also gives users specific privileges while using Bastyon․com social platform and is used for node staking. Authors also earn crypto for their content on Bastyon․com. And...
Tink partners with Ecolytiq for sustainable banking solution

Sweden-based open banking platform Tink has announced a collaboration with the sustainability-as-a-service provider Ecolytiq. As an open banking platform, Tink enables customer companies to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions, verify account holders and set up tools for personal financial management via an API. Banks, financial institutions and fintechs should initially provide customers in the DACH region with individual calculations of the ecological footprint and behavioural incentives to make more sustainable consumer decisions. The Ecolytiq solution is integrated via an API that extends existing digital banking applications with new functions. The Ecolytiq software calculates personal environmental influences, such as CO2 values, on the basis of payment transactions.
Uquid and Binance to launch joint online shopping platform

The 2019-launched ecommerce platform Uquid has partnered with Binance to allow customers to pay for goods via Binance Pay. The online shopping platform counts for over 2 million products in sectors as diverse as fashion, jewellery, appliances, Christmas decorations, home, and pet and has recently integrated Binance Pay, allowing users of both platforms to make purchases using cryptocurrencies with no fees.
UST Achieves UiPath Services Network Certified Status for RPA Professional Services

UST has been recognized as one of the first UiPath Services Network Certified partners in India. UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been named a UiPath Services Network Certified Partner, for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Professional services. UST has been recognized as one of the first UiPath Services Network Certified partners in India. It is an elite network of service delivery partners accredited with advanced delivery skills on par with the UiPath Professional Services team. USN Certified partner status ensures the highest quality standards and customer satisfaction for RPA services delivery.
SCB selects BPC as its solution partner in Vietnam

Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) has chosen BPC as its solution partner in Vietnam, helping to accelerate digital transformation in Vietnam’s banking sector. Using BPC’s SmartVista Platform for switching and Card Management system, SCB will be able to provide hyper-personalised services for customers and elevate the experience of digital banking across the nation.
Transaction volumes on Bitcoin surpass PayPal, will it beat Mastercard, Visa next

The mainstream adoption and acceptance of Bitcoin over the past couple of years has translated into good numbers. The cryptocurrency network reportedly surpassed the leading payment platform PayPal, by conducting 62% more transactions in terms of dollar value, as per a report by Blockdata. Although this was a significant milestone...
UnionPay collaborates with Razer Merchant Services

UnionPay and Razer Merchant Services (RMS) have partnered to enable UnionPay Quick Response (QR) Codes at all RMS physical merchant touchpoints and online merchants in Malaysia. UnionPay QR Code is EMV-compliant – EMV is a global standard offering interoperability and reliability. UnionPay's previous QR Code deployment have been more focused...
Monzo launches virtual cards for contactless payments to BNPL products

UK-based online bank Monzo has announced it now offers virtual cards for customers who want to make contactless payments using the Mondo Flex BNPL service. Released earlier in September 2021, Monzo Flex allows eligible clients to get a credit limit of up to GBP 3,000 and then use it for products worth more than GBP 30 in three equal installments, at 0% interest. The six and 12 installment plans are also available with 19% interest.
Deutsche Bank to roll out SWIFT's BAV service

Deutsche Bank has launched its SWIFT Beneficiary Account Validation (BAV) service, enabling clients to verify payee account details before an international payment instruction is sent. This reportedly minimises the risk of payment failure due to incorrect data, removing a key point of friction in cross-border transactions. The BAV solution enables...
YES BANK collaborates with Amazon Pay and AWS to offer UPI

YES BANK has announced its collaboration with Amazon Pay and Amazon Web Services (AWS), to offer customers an instant real-time payment system via a UPI transaction facility, according to IBSintelligence. UPI facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer and person-to-merchant transactions through YES BANK’s digital payments platform and expands YES BANK’s digital banking offerings.
Covid 19 Surge In Europe Affects PayPal, Visa Stock, Mastercard

It’s been just revealed that the payments stocks are also affected by the surge of covid 19, the disease triggered by the novel coronavirus that managed to change the world. This has raised fears with the reintroduction of massive lockdowns and the end result could be a sharp decline in consumer activity.
