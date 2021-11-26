PayU certified by Mastercard and Visa as token requester and service provider

Sweden-based open banking platform Tink has announced a collaboration with the sustainability-as-a-service provider Ecolytiq. As an open banking platform, Tink enables customer companies to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions, verify account holders and set up tools for personal financial management via an API. Banks, financial institutions and fintechs should initially provide customers in the DACH region with individual calculations of the ecological footprint and behavioural incentives to make more sustainable consumer decisions. The Ecolytiq solution is integrated via an API that extends existing digital banking applications with new functions. The Ecolytiq software calculates personal environmental influences, such as CO2 values, on the basis of payment transactions.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO