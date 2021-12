You might regard this column as a form of bedtime story, just devoid of the opening words, “Once Upon a Time.”. Instead, this concerns the way we keep time. The two words “fall back” were music to the ears of residents in 48 of our 50 states early on Sunday, Nov. 7. When clocks struck 2 a.m. in time zones across the USA, they were moved back an hour, to 1 a.m. — or, as most everyday folks did it, by setting their clocks back an hour when they went to bed Saturday evening. Consider it “chronological recompense,” restoring the hour of sleep that was taken last March, when the return of daylight saving time (DST) prompted a “spring forward.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO