Producer Inflation Measured 8.1% Y/Y In October

 7 days ago

Headline producer inflation measured 8.1% y/y in October, up from 7.8% y/y in September. The outturn was below our expectation of 8.3% but above Bloomberg consensus expectation of 8.0% y/y. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices grew by 0.7% in October compared to 0.9% in the previous month. Petroleum-related product prices...

investing.com

UK medium-term inflation gauge hits highest on record

LONDON (Reuters) - A key measure of medium-term British inflation expectations in financial markets hit its highest since at least late 2013 on Thursday, potentially adding to worries at the Bank of England. Five-year five-year inflation forwards - which measure investors' expectation for retail price inflation over the next five...
MarketWatch

OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy, lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. "Demand concerns were already on the rise and the last thing crude oil bulls were expecting to hear was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Yet contrary to some expectations for only a moderate hike or no hike at all for January, that's exactly what happened. So OPEC+ will be "adding more oil to the global supply and thus completely removing the threat of supply shortages at a time when demand is expected to fall," said Razaqzada. In Thursday dealings, January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 79 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $64.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a loss of 0.9% on Wednesday. February Brent crude declined by 73 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.14 a barrel.
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
investing.com

Gold's Plunge Under $1730 Will Make Way For $1300-$1500

Gold is cruising near the lows of the last four weeks and became heavy with the Omicron news. The series of lower intraday peaks indicates disappointment in the outlook for gold by those players who have been buying it since early October. Gold's pullback of almost $100 to $1775 has...
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
MarketWatch

Chesapeake Energy sets $1 billion stock buyback program

Chesapeake Energy Corp. announced Thursday plans to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its common stock and/or warrants to buy back stock over the next two years. The value of the buyback program represents about 15% of oil and natural gas company's market capitalization of $6.68 billion as of Wednesday's close. The stock, which was little changed in premarket trading, has dropped 7.9% amid a four-day losing streak to close Wednesday at a three-month low. "We are pleased to build upon our previously announced base and variable dividend structure to include the ability to repurchase a significant amount of our outstanding equity," said Chief Executive Nick Dell'Osso. The stock has slipped 2.2% over the past three months while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 10.5% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.
Complex

Debt Collectors Can Legally Slide Into Your DMs Now

U.S. debt collectors have a new tool at their disposal: social media. Under financial regulations that went into effect Tuesday, debt collection agencies can now contact people via text or direct messages on social media. The rule was added to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a 44-year-old piece of legislation that controls how debt collectors can communicate with borrowers. According to the Washington Post, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced the change in autumn 2020, citing rapid developments in technology and transforming methods of communication.
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
investing.com

S&P 500 Rebounds as Buyers Load Up on 'Oversold' Stocks

Investing.com – The S&P 500 clawed back some losses Thursday, bouncing back from oversold levels following a rout a day earlier after the U.S. confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The S&P 500 rose 1.50%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.94%, or 660 points, the...
investing.com

Omicron, U.S. Data, And OPEC In Focus

Global markets remain volatile amid a lack of information about the Omicron variant. Following a relatively calm start to the session, European equity markets tumbled ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street, reversing yesterday’s gains. Adding to a nervous tone in the regional markets, the Financial Times reported an...
