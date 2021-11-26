ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger Says Pat Freiermuth Will be With Steelers Forever

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- "Muth" chants aren't going anywhere according to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger addressed his relationship with tight end Pat Freiermuth saying the two have grown since the rookie's arrival. In 10 NFL games, the second-round pick has accumulated 287 yards and five touchdowns.

"His locker’s next to mine so we naturally talk a lot," Roethlisberger said. "I think he’s just a really good person. I enjoy teaching him what I can."

The rookie has become a fan-favorite by Steelers Nation and his quarterback believes that won't change anytime soon.

"I think that he’s a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through," Roethlisberger said. "I can see him being here his whole career. I just think he enjoys the game of football and it’s fun to be around someone that really has a passion and joy for this team and wanting to be good."

Looks like those Freiermuth jerseys are good investments.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Can Steelers Lose to Bengals? Can They Win AFC North?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#American Football#Steelers Forever#Steelers Nation#A Pittsburgh Steeler
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Roethlisberger says he never hears Mike Tomlin in his helmet

Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the offensive playcalling and his input. Based on Tomlin’s comments, he does at times make the offensive play call, perhaps overriding what offensive coordinator Matt Canada has in mind. But according to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he’s never heard Tomlin’s void in his helmet.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Coach Mike Tomlin: Steelers Planning To Start Mason Rudolph But Won’t Rule Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers should follow lead of Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger

Refreshing sports notes are the Thanksgiving dinner of journalism: Something for everybody, and a lot of it. Dig in!. • Cam Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger were the primary factors in the Steelers rallying to almost win Sunday at Los Angeles. They’re focused professionals and real Steelers. Heyward was double-teamed all night and kept going ‘til he made plays. Roethlisberger’s stats (28 for 44, 273 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero picks) speak for themselves, and he never says die. Heyward and Roethlisberger are big-time leaders on a team that could use more followers.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
591
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy