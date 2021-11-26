ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s 24th Annual Phi Beta Kappa Book Awards Recognizes Five County High School Seniors

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
On Nov. 10, 2021, Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland at St. Mary’s College of Maryland held its annual book awards virtually, presenting book prizes to five county high school seniors in recognition of their outstanding academic record.

Shown in photo (top row, left to right): Gili Freedman (assistant professor of psychology at SMCM and Zeta Chapter president), Laraine Glidden (distinguished professor emerita of psychology and human development at SMCM and Zeta Chapter book award co-coordinator), Emily Bolton (Chopticon High School), Katie Gantz (interim dean of faculty and professor of French at SMCM), Morgan Behe (King’s Christian Academy), Leric Scriber (Leonardtown High School), Anjali Raheja (Great Mills High School), Colby Nelson (senior lecturer of English at SMCM and Zeta Chapter book award co-coordinator). Not pictured: Elise Cecil (St. Mary’s Ryken).

Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic honor society. St. Mary’s College of Maryland was granted a chapter in 1997 after a three-year review. Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s leading advocate for the liberal arts and sciences at the undergraduate level and elects over 15,000 new members a year from 290 chapters across the United States

