Public Health

David Earn: Public health decisions bring risk to Whistler

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 16, I attended a town council meeting in the Resort Municipality of Whistler. The main issue being discussed was B.C. Public Health’s decision not to force Vail Resorts (the owner of the Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort) to require proof of vaccination for skiers this winter. This has become a major...

healthing.ca

Ontario testing four for Omicron after confirming two cases

Ontario is testing two people from Hamilton to determine if they are infected with the Omicron variant, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says. The potential two new cases are in addition to four individuals from Ottawa who have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, recent arrivals from Nigeria via Montreal who are now in isolation.
healthing.ca

Doctors and nurses declare a climate and ecological ‘Code Red’ for B.C.

It is now up to our provincial governments to develop climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems and to achieve net-zero healthcare systems. In 1848, Rudolf Virchow presented his report to the Prussian government on the steps needed to address a typhus outbreak in Upper Silesia – an impoverished, largely Polish-speaking coal-mining area. To the surprise and consternation of the government, he called for a variety of social and economic reforms, including democratic self-government, making Polish an official language, separation of church and state and the creation of grassroots agricultural co-operatives.
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) – With confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods. That includes wastewater monitoring. Susan De Long at Colorado State University helped launch the state’s surveillance program. (credit: CBS) “We are able to capture people who are never symptomatic. We are able to comprehensively track the level of disease in a community even for people who will never go to the doctor and get a test,” she said. Working with more than 20 wastewater utilities across the state, taking two samples every week that are sent to...
healthing.ca

Province expands availability of drug testing kits to 30 locations across Sask.

The government advises people that a negative test does not necessarily mean the drugs are safe, only that they do not contain fentanyl or benzos. Saskatchewan will let residents take drug testing strips home in a bid to reduce record rates of fatal overdoses. On Tuesday the provincial government announced...
healthing.ca

Paramedic shortages hurting harder in northern B.C.

Province-wide paramedic shortage between 20 and 30 per cent, affecting communities with little full-time emergency support. By the time George Brown walked into Fraser Lake’s weekday community health clinic on Nov. 15, he’d fallen three times in 36 hours. The left side of his mouth hung heavier than normal, his left foot dragged as he walked, and he’d lost use of his left hand.
CBS LA

Skiers Rejoice: Bear Mountain, Snow Summit To Open Thursday

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) – Two of the most popular ski areas in Southern California will kick off their ski seasons this week. A snowmaking machine at Big Bear Mountain Resort. Nov. 26, 2021. (Credit: Lee Stockwell/ BBMR) Big Bear Mountain Resort announced Monday that both its Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will open to season pass holders on Thursday, and the general public Friday. The resort said in a news release that the opening date, Dec. 2, is “about on average” for when it typically opens. Due to the uncommonly warm weather that has descended on the state over the past few weeks, several resorts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Northern California have been forced to postpone their opening dates. The Sugar Bowl, Heavenly and Northstar resorts in and around Lake Tahoe have all delayed their openings, as has the Kirkwood Mountain Resort. RELATED: Big Bear Lake’s Snow Play Opens For 2021-2022 Winter Season
TheConversationCanada

Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons

For decades oil companies denied that their products were harmful to human health. Pesticide companies did the same with their products. We all know how executives from cigarette companies lied about the harms from smoking. Are drug companies any different? When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do companies admit that there are problems? There is certainly some evidence that companies deny the evidence. Researchers in the United States published a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2007 showing an association between the diabetes drug rosiglitazone and a significant increase...
TheConversationCanada

Why are homes still being built along rivers? Flood victims disagree on the solution

Like many residents living near Calgary’s rivers, Irene’s house flooded in June 2013 when heavy rainfall melted the snowpack in the Rocky Mountains, inundating much of southern Alberta in what was, at the time, the costliest disaster in Canadian history. Irene watched as her belongings floated down the street. Everything in her basement and the first level of her home had to be discarded into a trash pile in her front yard. Reflecting on this trauma and her home’s devastation, she said: “Developers get away with a lot of shit they shouldn’t get away with.” She recalled arguing years earlier...
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
Telegraph

The best après ski in Whistler

Whistler’s après scene starts at the bottom of the mountain once the lifts close at around 4pm, in lively places at Whistler, Blackcomb and Creekside serving big plates of snacks alongside a large variety of local beers. This is also the time to try a rye whisky and ginger ale – a Canadian classic. Cocktails are often served by the pitcher and extremely good value. Later on Whistler Village is the main focus of nightlife, and there are both rocking bars with live music, and more sophisticated wine bars for a quieter time. Not all the bars have websites, but whistlerblackcomb.com is a good source of information on the après bars below.
