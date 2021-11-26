ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

kfru.com
 5 days ago

Bryan Adams’ plans were once again disrupted by Covid-19, as the musician tested positive for the virus a second time in a month. The rocker, who is also a photographer, shared on his verified Instagram account that he had tested positive after arriving at Milan Malpensa airport. “Here I...

www.kfru.com

fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Cher & Normani Among The Pirelli Calendar’s 2022 Stars, Cate Blanchett Covers PORTER, And More!

Lensed by musician Bryan Adams, the next installment of the iconic Pirelli Calendar fittingly takes its inspiration from music stars who’ve shaped the entertainment world as we know it. And, naturally, chart toppers from the current day and decades past are starring front and center. Titled On the Road, the first calendar to be published in the wake of COVID-19 also happens to celebrate the 150th anniversary. For the 2022 edition, the months of the calendar unfold over more than 160 pages and 70+ portraits of St. Vincent (who’s also the cover star), Kali Uchis, Saweetie, Cher, Normani, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Grimes, Bohan Phoenix, and Rita Ora. The photos were taken last summer over the course of three days at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel, and subsequently at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri. To coincide with the release, Adams has composed a song, On The Road, which will be included on his next album. Feast your eyes on a snippet below!
CELEBRITIES
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
survivornet.com

Veteran Journalist Chris Wallace, 74, Reveals His Private Battle with Skin Cancer: ‘Please Lather Yourself with SPF and Wear a Hat’

Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
CANCER
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

George Clooney criticises people who filmed him lying on the ground after his motorbike crash

George Clooney has said that members of the public filmed him after he had a major motorbike crash in 2018.The actor was driving at 75mph in Sardinia when a car turned in front of him and sent him flying over the handlebars.In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Clooney said he feared he would die. “I was waiting for my switch to turn off,” he said. The actor added that after the crash, he was lying on the ground and screaming, and a crowd of people gathered around him, filming him on their phones.“If you’re in the public...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham jets to Paris in the most extra outfit ever

On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a video of herself on the way to Paris, rocking an extremely chic new outfit to mark the occasion. VB sported a stunning check suit which featured a longline coat, flares and the star also added a pair of sky-high high heels into the mix. She posed in her signature leg up mode and wrote: "I’m going on tour in my way! #VBPose in Paris."
BEAUTY & FASHION
947wls.com

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have apparently been married for almost 30 years

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have unwittingly shared one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages for almost the last 30 years. In the 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the two actors shared a scene in which they were married by an actual Romanian priest. And they haven’t divorced or married anyone else since the film.
CELEBRITIES
kfru.com

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith takes the Miss USA crown

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith has won the 2021 Miss USA pageant. Smith is a 2020 graduate of University of Kentucky, the school said on Twitter. She majored in Broadcast Journalism, according to a biography posted by Louisville’s WHAS11, where she works as a reporter. While at UK, Smith served as vice-president of the school’s National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) chapter, the station said.
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationCanada

Adele's '30': A mathematician explores number patterns in album titles

Adele, the 33-year-old British top-selling and award-winning recording artist, released her sensational new album, 30, in November. Reviewers are raving, with the New York Times calling it a “musical tour de force,” and Rolling Stone naming it her best album yet. Besides how great the album is, everyone, it seems, is also talking about Adele’s numbers, as in: how many albums she has sold? But as a mathematician, I’m interested in how she has used numbers to sequence all of her albums. Her previous album was called 25. In fact, Adele’s album titles are always numbers, and they reflect the age...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and Eazy-E to Be Featured in New Doc About L.A. Response to AIDS Epidemic

A new documentary will tell the story about the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles. APLA Health announced on Wednesday, World AIDS Day, that production has begun on “Commitment to Life,” a feature-length doc about how AIDS activists, doctors, celebrities and studio executives changed the course of the epidemic. The film will feature stories about Rock Hudson, Eazy-E, Elizabeth Taylor, David Geffen, the making of “Philadelphia,” the creation of the red ribbon, the local ACT UP chapter and APLA. “As a filmmaker, I have told stories about the LGBTQ+ community through the lives of some of its trailblazers. But no story has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES

