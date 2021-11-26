ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navisite Research Finds 45% Of Companies Do Not Employ a Chief Information Security Officer

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

60% Of Respondents State Their Cybersecurity Strategy Is Developed Outside the Security Team. Navisite unveiled new research that found nearly half (45%) of companies do not employ a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Of this group, 58% think their company should hire a CISO. Only 40% of respondents stated their cybersecurity...

