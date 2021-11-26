Navisite Research Finds 45% Of Companies Do Not Employ a Chief Information Security Officer

Comscore , a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that Brian Pugh is taking on the role of Chief Information Officer. Pugh, who joined Comscore in 2007 and has held executive level positions at the company across Data Science, Analytics, and Product Technology, will now be responsible for launching cost effective technology solutions that increase innovation and productivity, for ensuring that Comscore data is secure in a privacy-focused environment, and for ensuring that Comscore services are accredited for ISO security standards and by industry organizations like the Media Rating Council.

