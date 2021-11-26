Navisite Research Finds 45% Of Companies Do Not Employ a Chief Information Security Officer

Company to sponsor and deliver database observability session at AWS re:Invent. SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced key milestones as part of its partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The company has attained the AWS Microsoft® Workloads Competency status and was accepted into the AWS ISV Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Accelerate Program. Already an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Tier Partner and AWS software-as-a-service (SaaS) Partner, these additional achievements demonstrate the heightened focus and commitment of SolarWinds in delivering expert guidance and proven solutions to help technology professionals migrate, manage, or deploy their workloads to AWS. Additionally, SolarWinds will serve as a Gold sponsor and participant in AWS re:Invent, delivering a partner theater session on December 2 entitled, “Database Observability: A Weak Link.”
