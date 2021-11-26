Arterys Partners With Combinostics To Accelerate Accurate And Consistent Evaluations Of Patients With Neurodegenerative Disease And Multiple Sclerosis

Knowing when to head out looking for food and when to stop and eat instead is an important judgment call for any species that wants to survive for an extended period of time – and the switch in the brain managing these behaviors has just been identified. While the discovery was made in the relatively simple brain of the Caenorhabditis elegans worm, researchers are confident that understanding these complicated brain wirings can provide us with insight into how these processes might work in other animals too, including humans. It all ties in to something scientists don't understand much about right now: how...

SCIENCE ・ 18 HOURS AGO