TYAN Delivers Leading Performance For HPC Applications At SC21

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has recently received an initial production order for a new, affordable, high performance jet engine for an aerial vehicle application from a national security related customer. Kratos is currently under contract from several government and other national security related customers for the development of next generation, affordable, high performance turbojet, turbofan, and other engine types for unmanned aerial system (UAS) aircraft, cruise missiles, powered munitions, and other related leading technology systems. Work under this new, initial production order will be performed at a secure Kratos manufacturing facility. Due to competitive, customer related, security related, and other reasons, no additional information will be provided related to this recent contract award.
