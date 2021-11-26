ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake Capital-Backed nThrive Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment of Chief Client Officer

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeasoned Healthcare SAAS Leader Brad Rennick to Lead Client Success and Deepen Commitment Toward a Client-Centric Operating Model and Culture at Nthrive. nThrive, a leading healthcare revenue cycle management (“RCM”) software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P, announced the appointment of Brad Rennick as Chief Client Officer (“CCO”) to...

