Pushed to be Betty Draper, I Was Always More Like Don

By Sally Edelstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite growing up in the age of Mad Men, as a child, I was more like Don Draper than his wife Betty. At 16, it was in the pages of Ms. magazine that I realized I didn’t have to be either one. The roots of my feminism were improbably...

