Swish.ai Secures $13 Million Series a Funding to Bring Hyperautomation to Enterprise Service Management

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment led by Dell Technologies Capital will fuel the company’s mission to reinvent the IT service management experience in every enterprise through hyperautomation and a more than 50% reduction in ticket resolution time. Swish.ai, a hyperautomation platform for IT service management (ITSM) workflows, announced that it closed $13M in...

