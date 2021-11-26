Swish.ai Secures $13 Million Series a Funding to Bring Hyperautomation to Enterprise Service Management

Extraordinary Re (!Re) announces Kevin Lupowitz has invested in the company and will act in an advisory capacity for !Re in the design of its services for the capital markets. Lupowitz brings a wealth of experience to !Re. He currently serves as CIO at Tassat Group Inc., a New York-based Fintech company that has built and deployed the only blockchain-based, real-time payment platform that is fully deployed within the US banking system. Prior to Tassat, he was the CIO and Global Head of Technology at CLEAR, a biometric Identity as a Service organization that supports more than 5 million clients. At CLEAR, Lupowitz lead the effort to build a highly secure and scalable public cloud-based solution that received Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act certification as a qualified anti-terrorist solution.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO