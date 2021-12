COLUMBUS, Ind. — State Rep. Ryan Lauer, R-Columbus, said he is co-authoring legislation to help end the statewide public health emergency and protect Hoosier workers. House Bill 1001 would allow Gov. Eric Holcomb’s state public health emergency to expire by ensuring Indiana could continue receiving the same federal reimbursements for SNAP and Medicaid, protecting Hoosiers from losing existing benefits, and maintain the state’s ability to hold voluntary community vaccination clinics. Lauer has been working closely with legislative leadership in conjunction with Holcomb to retire the state of emergency and protect Hoosier jobs from recent federal mandates, he said in an announcement sent to media this morning.

