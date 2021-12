BLACKFRIDAY2021 (11/26 – 11/28) Limit is $750 in cards per code. Fee is $5.95 and maximum is $250 per card, so if you purchase 3 cards you’ll pay $730.35 meaning an easy $20 in profit + credit card fees. Can also go through a portal for additional rewards. Not as good as the 10% deal we’ve seen multiple times, but hard to complain with free money. I’d recommend buying as soon as these deals go live, because they usually have limits on how many people can do the deal.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO