NFL

Bears cap tumultuous week for Matt Nagy with narrow win over Lions

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a week for the Chicago Bears. After a dizzying couple of days in which head coach Matt Nagy had to deny a report that he was on the verge of...

www.chatsports.com

FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Explains Justin Fields' Strength Running Left

Why Fields throwing on run to the left is so impressive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields has made several dazzling plays in his short tenure as Bears starting quarterback. He’s escaped the pass rush for big gains on the ground, he’s fit balls into tiny windows for touchdowns and he’s shown great finesse on deep balls. But one of his most impressive playmaking features is something that might not be quite as spectacular from a “highlight reel” perspective: the ability to throw accurately while running to the left.
NFL
Person
Justin Fields
Sporting News

Matt Nagy loses it over ill-timed headset gaffe before Bears' meltdown vs. Ravens

Matt Nagy and the Bears' offense have struggled in 2021. They had another tough day against the Ravens, and one sequence, in particular, encapsulated Chicago's season-long struggles. It all began when the Bears threw an incomplete pass on third-and-1 at about midfield in the early stages of the fourth quarter....
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Matt Nagy, Bears, Packers

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy addressed the reports of him being fired, as well as the quarterback situation. “There was a report that George made the decision to start Justin (Fields),” Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “That couldn’t be, you know, there’s been some false stuff out there, that couldn’t be further from the truth. On the schedule, it had post-practice meetings, which was an error. It was not supposed to be on the schedule. So just so you guys understand the big picture, before I talked to the team I made it — in a joking way — let ‘em know, ‘Hey, you guys know today’s a Friday practice, there’s no post-practice meetings on a Friday, and also don’t forget to pack your travel bags.’ Then I talked to the team. So the abrupt meeting that was canceled because I’m getting fired is to a point of, you can’t make that up. It’s almost comical. You can’t make that up. … Now, is this going to stop? No. It’s probably going to continue, there’s still going to be rumors that happen. But as long as we understand as players, and coaches, and everyone in this building, what’s real and what the truth is, then we’re OK.”
NFL
Sporting News

'Fire Nagy' chants take over Chicago after Bears' latest loss, including at Matt Nagy's son's football game

The "Fire Nagy" chants can be heard all over Chicago, from Soldier Field all the way to Matt Nagy's son's football games. The Bears have now lost five straight games, and fans are frustrated, to say the least. They have aimed their anger at the 43-year-old head coach, who has found himself in the middle of the majority of Bears-related drama this season.
NFL
#Bears#American Football#Colts
USA Today

Bears, embattled coach Matt Nagy play winless Lions on road

CHICAGO (3-7) at DETROIT (0-9-1) Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST, Fox. OPENING LINE: Bears by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 4-6; Lions 6-4. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 103-75-5. LAST WEEK: Bears lost to Ravens 16-13; Lions lost to Browns 13-10. BEARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (6), PASS...
NFL
AOL Corp

Bears keep Lions out of win column on Thanksgiving as Matt Nagy rumors continue to swirl

It's Thanksgiving, so the Detroit Lions must be playing — and likely losing. In one of the holiday's most entrenched traditions, the Lions played host on Thursday and remained out of the win column in a 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. The now 0-10-1 Lions appeared on the verge of picking up their first win when quarterback Jared Goff found tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 17-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Lions a 14-13 lead.
NFL
FanSided

Two Chicago Bears head coaching candidates are now no longer an option

The Chicago Bears cannot bring Matt Nagy back in 2022. He has a year left on his contract, but this franchise cannot continue to trust that Nagy is the answer. At least, that is what we are all hoping for at this point. Deep down, most of us know that we cannot fall into a false sense of hope until we know for sure it is going to happen. This team has proven over and over again just how poor they are at making decisions. Would it really shock anyone if Nagy is still around in 2022?
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Latest On Bears & HC Matt Nagy

According to Jason La Canfora, it’s common knowledge inside the organization that Bears HC Matt Nagy‘s job is in jeopardy this season, even if he wasn’t fired after Thanksgiving. La Canfora says the team had internal discussions regarding Nagy’s job status last year and made him aware that significant improvement...
NFL
FanSided

How the Bears have played after the bye week under Matt Nagy

For Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, losing streaks have become common with his team. This season marks the third time in three straight years the Bears have lost at least four games or more in a row. Through weeks 5-9 in 2019, the Chicago Bears lost four straight and went winless in October. In 2020, from weeks 7-13, that winless streak extended to six straight games.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Has ‘Specifics' for How Team Can Improve

Nagy says he knows 'specifics' for how Bears can improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are mired in yet another losing streak. The offense has been inconsistent, as has the defense. Things aren’t going to get any easier this week, either, when they take on the 6-3 Ravens. But coming out of the bye week, Matt Nagy is confident the team now has answers for how to improve.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adam Schefter, Mike Florio go at it over Bears, Matt Nagy debacle

It’s been rumored the Chicago Bears are going to fire Matt Nagy after the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. However, new information has surfaced and those rumors have turned out to be false. Adam Schefter reports the clarification, but it seems to have rubbed Mike Florio the wrong way.
NFL

