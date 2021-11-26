School board OKs 2021 tax levy

HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston school board met on November 18th with the following actions.

The school board approved the adoption of the 2021 tax levy as presented and to approve and waive the first reading of the District Technology plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

The school board also approved the Elevation MOU for the 2021-2022 school year and the district staff salary increases for the 2022 school year.

Also approved was Kinsale Contracting Group Inc for $355,000 to complete the abatement of the Hoopeston Area Middle School ceilings, which was funded by ESSER III grant and the Athletic Training Service Agreement with Carle for $30,000 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Approved the contract with ROE SchoolWorks for SEL coaching for $13,134.24 for the year 2021-2022 school year and paid for by funds through the Gear Up grant.

Approved the contract with ROE SchoolWorks for instructional coaching and instructional practice for $62,174.94 for the 2021-2022 school year and approved the contract with ROE SchoolWorks for instructional coaching and instructional practices for new teachers for $14,718.73 for the 2021-2022 school year, paid for by the IL Empower Funds.

In other business, the Hoopeston School Board principal John Klaber said that the school board had a 95 percent graduation rate on the Illinois Interactive Report Card for the 2020-21 school year.

“Huge shout out to not just our school, but the district as well, because anytime a kid graduates it’s not just because of just the high school, it’s because of all the way pre-k on up,” he said.

Klaber also said that there was still work to be done, according to the Illinois Interactive Report Card, which showed that the districts freshman on-track rate is down due to students losing a few years due to the pandemic.

“Obviously it’s to be expected,” Klaber said. “We had some kids who hadn’t been in school for quite some time and remote was a challenge for them.”

Maple principal Suzi Root reported that the Maple School Leadership team had started on a three-year improvement plan in English Languages Arts, Math, Special Education ELA, attendance and social-emotional learning. At

the next meeting, they will start a three-year plan.