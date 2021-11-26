THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From CYNIC, HYPOCRISY, and More Out Today – 11/26

Hope everyone had a good Thanksgiving and is enjoying some time off! It's predictably a much lighter week for new albums, but last week was stacked so it's a good time to catch up on one of the 15+ albums we reviewed last week or find something you haven't heard yet from one of the year-end lists that have been coming out. And even though it's a lighter holiday week, there are still a handful of great records out today. I highlight six below, and Bill also looks at The KVB, the Jarvis Cocker remix album, and more in Bill's Indie Basement.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO