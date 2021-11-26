ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From CYNIC, HYPOCRISY, and More Out Today – 11/26

By Daniel Cordova
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus releases from Black Label Society, Sion, Lock Up, Imperial Triumphant, and Deep Purple. Black Label Society – Doom Crew Inc. It's once again time to dig up your favorite tattered vest and chain accessories. On album number eleven under the Black Label Society banner Zakk seems to be sharing the...

Album Review: BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Doom Crew Inc.

In case this wasn't clear by now, Zakk Wylde really, really loves rock n' roll. He has rarely strayed in his thirty-five-year career, pumping out riffs and solos with assembly-line efficiency. Wylde's view of the rock n' roll life crystallized into Black Label Society, his most prolific band. Eleven albums and two decades later, nothing has changed. One look at the Iron Cross album art of Doom Crew Inc. tells you everything you need to know. This is a Black Label Society record. Expect more of the same.
SUPREME UNBEING Drops Cinematic, Heavy New Single "Hide The Beast"

Supreme Unbeing, the mysterious new five-piece led by vocalist and prophet Zac Red, is now streaming their driving new single "Hide The Beast." The single comes alongside a music video featuring Swedish actor Dragomir Mrsic, who you might know from Edge Of Tomorrow where he co-starred along with Tom Cruise.
HOWARD JONES & JARED DINES' SION Streams "Drown," Debut Album Out Now

Sion, the band featuring vocalist Howard Jones (Light The Torch, ex-Killswitch Engage) and YouTuber Jared Dines, is now streaming its new single "Drown." The single comes off the debut self-titled Sion album that dropped today and is available on all streaming platforms. The video was produced by Hiram Hernandez and, as promised, has tones of old school metalcore riffs.
FUNERAL, MALIGNANT ALTAR Among Gimme Metal's Top Tracks of the Week

FUNERAL – Erindring I – Hovmod. Founded in 1991 in Norway, this Candlemass-inspired legion morphed through lineups and recurrent tragedies with key members, but soldiered on thanks to the perseverance of founding drummer Anders Eek. The band is a strong septet these days (complete with violinist) still devoted to its funereal doom vision; 'Praesentialis in Aeternum,' is out on December 10 via Season of Mist.
Cynic release stunning new video for Diamond Light Body

US progressive rockers Cynic have released a new video for Diamond Light Body, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's latest album Ascension Codes, which was released on Friday through Seasons Of Mist. Given the circumstances under which the album was recorded, including the departure of original...
10 Best MESHUGGAH Deep Cuts

One of the most influential metal acts of the last thirty years, Umeå, Sweden’s Meshuggah have cemented their legacy across the heavy music spectrum. Their combination of low tuned guitars, complex polyrhythmic grooves, unflinching heaviness – as well as a penchant for the occasional fusion and abstract detour – has made them a unique and oft-copied group.
Brontë Fall Releases New Single “Outsmart Love” Today (11/19)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 19, 2021) – Nashville-based indie-pop band Brontë Fall, led by singer/songwriter and classically trained multi-instrumentalist Teri Bracken, announces new single “Outsmart Love,” out today. Named as an artist that is “free enough to speak her mind” (PopMatters) and one that “has found a way to express feelings that suggest we don’t need to be tied to outside expectations” (Folk Radio), Bracken teamed up with collaborator Isaac Slutsky to co-write the moody and ethereal new track, exploring the vulnerable nature of falling in love and its uncertainty. “Outsmart Love” was produced by Jake Finch and is the follow up to previously released song “Indiana” and acclaimed EP Finishing School. “Outsmart Love” and “Indiana” will be included on a forthcoming EP due out in 2022. Listen to “Outsmart Love” here: https://hypeddit.com/zf3fz1.
Tracks of the Week: new music from Tigercub, Dan Patlansky and more

When a husband-and-wife roots duo from deepest Essex triumph over Foo Fighters and Deep Purple, then you know something's going on. And so it's with great delight that we can announce that When Rivers Meet – a husband-and-wife roots duo from deepest Essex – have triumphed over Foo Fighters and Deep Purple in our most recent Tracks Of The Week shindig.
The Abyss Stares Back on REDEMPTOR – Agonia

Hey there, tech fiends, it's that time of the week again. Before we dive into today's focus, here's the usual reminder that all prior editions of this series can be perused here. In 2017, the Polish dudes in Redemptor dropped Arthaneum, which we proudly premiered here in this space. Although...
Greg Kennelty's Top 15 Albums Of 2021

I never know what to say at the top of these lists. Here are 15 records that I thoroughly enjoyed the hell out of this year, and will very likely keep listening to for a long time. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do, and maybe even get introduced to a band you'll love for years to come through this list (or any of our lists this year).
“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 19, November 2021:. » Armin van Buuren, The Stickmen Project – No Fun. » Breathe Carolina – I do it to myself.
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, though, so stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
