Welcome To ‘Elfland’: 8-Year-Old Somerville Boy Builds Miniature Community In Vacant Lot

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Welcome to “Elfland,” a miniature community in Somerville in the middle of a vacant lot.

“Elfland” has a library, a hospital, and even an ice-skating rink. It’s a place with a lot to offer, if you’re small enough to use it.

“This used to be a gas station, and it’s been out of use for a couple of years. And ‘Elfland’ popped up. I just saw it at night one time,” said Somerville resident Lena Warnke.

“Elfland” is the work of an eight-year-old boy in the neighborhood, with some help from his parents.

The boy said, “I saw signs invisible to grown-ups.”

His dad added, “Our son saw the elves and the elves asked for help making houses, and so we started building houses.”

Now it’s a colorful and quirky space that’s been bringing the family, and others, lots of joy.

After an eight-year-old started building Elfland, community members continued adding to the space. (WBZ-TV)

“I think it’s amazing. I think it’s good we’re providing homes for our fellow elves in the community of Somerville,” said resident Ben Cuba.

According to a sign, “Elfland” was established over 600 years ago, but the buildings and houses started popping up just this August, and the tiny village has been growing in size ever since.

“I have noticed it. I also noticed it growing. It started out with just a few houses, and I thought it was just a really cute idea,” said Somerville resident Annegret Klaua.

“We love the fact that other people are adding stuff and feel like this is something they can take part of too. It’s not just for our family, but it’s for the entire community to enjoy and add on to,” added the mother of the founder.

As for the future of the lot, the developer has proposed building a human-sized apartment building on the property, with a planning board hearing taking place next month.

For now, the young founder of “Elfland” has one goal.

“I hope it makes people happy.”