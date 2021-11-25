ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Welcome To ‘Elfland’: 8-Year-Old Somerville Boy Builds Miniature Community In Vacant Lot

CNN
CNN
 7 days ago

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Welcome to “Elfland,” a miniature community in Somerville in the middle of a vacant lot.

“Elfland” has a library, a hospital, and even an ice-skating rink. It’s a place with a lot to offer, if you’re small enough to use it.

“This used to be a gas station, and it’s been out of use for a couple of years. And ‘Elfland’ popped up. I just saw it at night one time,” said Somerville resident Lena Warnke.

“Elfland” is the work of an eight-year-old boy in the neighborhood, with some help from his parents.

The boy said, “I saw signs invisible to grown-ups.”

His dad added, “Our son saw the elves and the elves asked for help making houses, and so we started building houses.”

Now it’s a colorful and quirky space that’s been bringing the family, and others, lots of joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpGNK_0d7KF5el00
After an eight-year-old started building Elfland, community members continued adding to the space. (WBZ-TV)

“I think it’s amazing. I think it’s good we’re providing homes for our fellow elves in the community of Somerville,” said resident Ben Cuba.

According to a sign, “Elfland” was established over 600 years ago, but the buildings and houses started popping up just this August, and the tiny village has been growing in size ever since.

“I have noticed it. I also noticed it growing. It started out with just a few houses, and I thought it was just a really cute idea,” said Somerville resident Annegret Klaua.

“We love the fact that other people are adding stuff and feel like this is something they can take part of too. It’s not just for our family, but it’s for the entire community to enjoy and add on to,” added the mother of the founder.

As for the future of the lot, the developer has proposed building a human-sized apartment building on the property, with a planning board hearing taking place next month.

For now, the young founder of “Elfland” has one goal.

“I hope it makes people happy.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
CNN

Toys "R" Us is opening a new store ... again

New York (CNN Business) — Toys "R" Us is opening a new store about a year after a planned relaunch of its brick-and-mortar presence failed. The retailer's parent company, WHP Global, announced it will open a store at New Jersey's American Dream mall in mid-December. In a press release, the company said the 20,000 square foot, two-story location is "reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love," and includes an ice cream parlor, multi-level slide and, of course, rows of toys for purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
WEKU

Berea is building community with a lot of love and a very large crocheted holiday tree

For months volunteers in Berea have been crocheting five to six-inch pieces of fabric known as “granny squares”, to make a very large outdoor holiday tree. More than 900 “granny squares” with every color imaginable have been attached to a metal frame that’s 12 feet tall. Joy Gritton says, creating this art together is one way of building community during the pandemic. The Berea resident says hundreds of hours of peoples’ time, energy, and commitment and love went into this project.”
BEREA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Somerville, MA
Somerville, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniature#Cbs
blockclubchicago.org

Devastated By Sudden Death Of Logan Square’s ‘Buy Nothing’ Group Leader, Neighbors Raise Money For Her Family

LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors are stepping up to help the family of Parveen “Angel” Rajper, the leader of a popular community group who died earlier this month. Rajper ran Logan Square’s “Buy Nothing” Facebook group, which aims to build community and help the environment through connecting neighbors with free goods. She died Nov. 7 at age 33, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and her partner, Tomas Agapay.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rotating Christmas Tree Goes Through Roof Of Jefferson Park Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — This isn’t your average Christmas tree – it goes through the roof of this Jefferson Park home. Dan DePaepe posted the video of the rotating tree on Facebook. The 20-foot tree goes through the first and second-floor windows – and comes out of the roof. But it’s not the first tree in the area to burst through the roof. A Lincolnwood family also had the unusual decoration – the difference is that this tree rotates.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Mother Of Darrell Brooks Releases Letter To Victims Of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy, Wants ‘Broken System’ Fixed

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin a week and a half ago says he feels like he’s being demonized. Six people died and dozens were injured. While the driver, Darrell Brooks, didn’t talk about a motive when he spoke with a reporter while in jail — he did say he feels like he’s being portrayed as a monster. Darrell Brooks (Waukesha County Sheriff) Brooks’ mother, Dawn Woods, released a letter to the media offering condolences to the victims. She says Brooks has had mental health issues since he was young but does...
WAUKESHA, WI
CNN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins latest court battle with Mail on Sunday publisher

London (CNN Business) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won the latest round of a prolonged privacy battle with the publisher of the Mail on Sunday. A UK court on Thursday dismissed an appeal brought by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) against a previous judgment that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding a letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

755K+
Followers
117K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy