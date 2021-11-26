ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oral-B Black Friday 2021 deal: Get 67% off the iO6 electric toothbrush in Amazon’s sale

We all know the tagline by now: “Oral-B is the number one brand used and recommended by dentists worldwide”. So, the promise of getting a toothbrush for less this Black Friday should have all of us lining up at the door, dentists included.

And once you start learning more about oral hygiene, suddenly an electric toothbrush becomes less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

According to the NHS , in a pretty alarming stat, “most adults in the UK have gum disease to some degree”. While the beginning stages, known as gingivitis, may include bad breath and bleeding gums, if left untreated, gum disease can become a serious condition leading to possible tooth loss and jaw bone damage.

Now, that is something that nobody wants, but the good news is that gum disease can be significantly lowered when plaque is removed and prevented from building up. Cue Oral-B electric toothbrushes : designed to gently and effectively remove harmful plaque, and clean teeth without causing irritation. Some models even include massage and gum-care cleaning modes, alerting you if you brush too hard and could cause problems.

But, of course, such an important piece of kit can get pretty pricey, so we’re welcoming this Black Friday deal from Amazon with open arms. The huge event brings some of the best deals on tech , toys , gaming , home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts, just like this Oral-B one below, to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush with Revolutionary iO Technology: Was £299.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKnnp_0d7KF0F800

Amazon is leading the way this Black Friday with 66 per cent off the iO6 Oral-B electric toothbrush. But, this deal is only live for six days, so don’t hang around too long if you’re feeling tempted.

Equipped with revolutionary iO technology for that professional clean feeling and five brushing modes (including daily clean, sensitive, gum care, intense clean and whitening), this toothbrush can be used every day for the best deep-clean results.

Even better, the brush’s integrated artificial intelligence works with your brushing style to make sure that you never miss a spot, meaning it’s never been easier to get healthier pearly whites.

Its sleek black handle and travel case are a bonus, and you can also bolt-on additional brush heads, ready for changing every three months to ensure your teeth get the deepest clean.

With the brand’s advanced technology and ever-evolving models, it’s no surprise that three Oral-B brushes made it into our best electric toothbrushes round-up. After we reviewed similar models to the iO series 6, the genius X 20000 was named the best precision clean, the iO series 9 which has 51 per cent off (£244.17, Amazon.co.uk ) was named best for a premium clean, and the power teen was named best electric toothbrush for under £50.

Our reviewier said that for anyone using the iO series 9 “will be rewarded with a guided deep clean.” Although this model, which has been rediced by £200 on Amazon, doesn’t share all the same features, the same Oral-B quality is carried over every model.

