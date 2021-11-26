ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems in pregnant women.

The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn’t required to follow the group’s advice.

The FDA scientists said their review identified several potential risks, including possible toxicity and birth defects. Regulators also noted Merck collected far less safety data overall on its drug than was gathered for other COVID-19 therapies.

All COVID-19 drugs currently authorized by the FDA require an injection or IV, which limits their use. If authorized, Merck’s drug would be the first that patients could take at home to ease symptoms and speed recovery. It is already authorized for emergency use in the U.K.

With cases rising again across most of the U.S., regulators are expected to greenlight Merck’s drug as an important new weapon to help ease the strain on hospitals. But the FDA review is key to determining who will be eligible and how widely it might be prescribed.

FDA will ask its independent advisers whether the drug's benefits outweigh its risks and if its use should be restricted for pregnant women.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
easyhealthoptions.com

Risky drugs: From bladder trouble to vision damage

For consumers who suffer lifelong side effects after prescription drugs use, the question that often arises first is: How could medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cause them serious harm?. Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) is one of the drugs that led consumers to make that inquiry. A...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck Group#Covid#Drugs#Merck Covid#Iv#Science Department#Ap
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
The Independent

Omicron: Experts fear new Covid variant will impact effectiveness of key drugs for vulnerable patients

Scientists fear the omicron coronavirus variant will reduce the effectiveness of key drugs that are used to treat Covid-19 in vulnerable patients.As with the vaccines, it remains unclear to what extent omicron will dent the protective levels provided by lab-made antibodies – a treatment that is available via the NHS for those people who struggle to mount a strong immune response against Covid.But due to the high number of mutations in the variant’s spike protein, which is targeted by the antibodies, it’s expected that this type of treatment may need to be tweaked by drugmakers to better identify and neutralise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

FDA Extends Review Period For CTI BioPharma's Bone Marrow Cancer Candidate

The FDA has extended the review period for CTI BioPharma Corp's (NASDAQ: CTIC) pacritinib marketing application for myelofibrosis. The application for pacritinib covers adult patients with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a baseline platelet count of over 50 × 109/L. The Prescription...
FDA
TheConversationCanada

Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons

For decades oil companies denied that their products were harmful to human health. Pesticide companies did the same with their products. We all know how executives from cigarette companies lied about the harms from smoking. Are drug companies any different? When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do companies admit that there are problems? There is certainly some evidence that companies deny the evidence. Researchers in the United States published a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2007 showing an association between the diabetes drug rosiglitazone and a significant increase...
HEALTH
CNET

Everything to know about Johnson & Johnson COVID boosters

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The omicron variant is causing waves of concern around the globe as scientists try to pinpoint exactly what kind of threat it poses in our race to contain COVID-19. As a response to the new variant, the White House is focusing on COVID-19 boosters as a defense against the ever-mutating coronavirus. Everyone age 18 and up in the US who got Pfizer or Moderna can get a booster at least six months after their second shot, and everyone who received Johnson & Johnson can get one at least two months after their shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J talk omicron response

As COVID-19's new omicron variant has begun to emerge overseas, vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have outlined their respective strategies to tackle the new strain. Moderna, which has an authorized booster dose at the 50 microgram (µg) dose level for adults ages 18 years or older, has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The New COVID Drugs Are a Bigger Deal Than People Realize

Although masks, distancing, ventilation, testing, and contact tracing have all helped forestall a collapse of the American health-care system under the weight of COVID-19, the pandemic will come under control in only two ways: Preventives—specifically vaccines—will harness people’s immune system to keep them from becoming infected, getting sick, and spreading the coronavirus, while targeted therapeutics will offer hope to those who have already developed symptoms. The emergence of Omicron, a worrisome new variant of the coronavirus, underscores the need to use multiple tools to fight the disease. In infectious diseases, control of a pathogen means reducing its impact even if it remains endemic in the world. Fortunately, the United States is poised to authorize two oral antivirals: molnupiravir and Paxlovid. The former is the generic name of a drug made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; the latter is the trade name of a drug combination made by Pfizer. Both come in pill form, and a five-day treatment course of each will provide certain patients with significant benefits.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

The Independent

358K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy