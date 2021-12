The Swiss franc has edged upwards on Monday, after the currency jumped over 1 per cent at the end of the week. Currently, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9262, up o.22% on the day. Omicron, a new variant of Covid, has swept the world and sewed fear and panic in the financial markets. Travel restrictions were quickly enacted, but the variant appears to have spread without any trouble. The week ended in a panic, as oil prices and equities plunged, while safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc and Japanese yen soared higher.

